Five Heart Podcast 289: The Fans, The News, The Anticipation

Greg, Todd, and I come together to talk about:
- Fall Camp And Mickey Joseph’s presence
- A special teams article that gave Jon nightmarish flashbacks
- The Fan Base - Is the Nebraska fan base preparing to splinter if things don’t go well?
- What’s your Kool-Aid Gulp - what gets you ready for the season?
Then there’s news:
- Kayla Caffey - Volleyball
- Shay Schanaman - returning
- Title IX study at Nebraska - will it lead to cutting men’s sports?
- Tommy Tuberville - former coach of Auburn - leading some stuff with NIL in congress
