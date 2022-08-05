 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five Heart Podcast 289: The Fans, The News, The Anticipation

By Jon Johnston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Michigan at Nebraska Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Greg, Todd, and I come together to talk about:

  • Fall Camp And Mickey Joseph’s presence
  • A special teams article that gave Jon nightmarish flashbacks
  • The Fan Base - Is the Nebraska fan base preparing to splinter if things don’t go well?
  • What’s your Kool-Aid Gulp - what gets you ready for the season?

Then there’s news:

  • Kayla Caffey - Volleyball
  • Shay Schanaman - returning
  • Title IX study at Nebraska - will it lead to cutting men’s sports?
  • Tommy Tuberville - former coach of Auburn - leading some stuff with NIL in congress

Nate M. is the best ever

