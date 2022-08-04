Nebraska Reacts Survey Results: Fans confident Huskers going bowling

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country.

The votes have been cast and the results are in: fans are overwhelmingly confident that the Nebraska Cornhuskers will snap the bowl drought this season.

With 53 total bowl games in program history, the Huskers sit at No. 6 among FBS programs for total bowl game appearances. However, UNL has not become bowl eligible and participated in a bowl game since falling to Tennessee 38-24 in the 2016 Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016.

While bowl eligibility was relaxed for the 2020 bowl season, Nebraska’s players opted to not participate in a bowl game despite a strong desire to play the regular season earlier that year. Otherwise, the Huskers have failed to obtain bowl eligibility in the past five seasons, posting losing records each year under then head coach Mike Riley and current head coach Scott Frost.

The current active drought is the third longest since the 1955 Orange Bowl-1962 Gotham Bowl drought. If Nebraska fails to become bowl eligible, the current drought will move one season closer to tying that drought with just two more seasons of no bowl appearances to go before tying it. The drought between the appearance in the Jan. 1, 1941 Rose Bowl and the aforementioned 1955 Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day following the 1954 season is the longest in Husker history at 14 seasons.

Nebraska kicks off its season in just 23 days in Dublin, Ireland against the Northwestern Wildcats.