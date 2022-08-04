Husker Track & Field Coach/Legend Gary Pepin To Retire

Believe it or not but Gary Pepin will no longer be coaching the Nebraska men’s and women’s track teams. The track & field legend is retiring after leading the Husker women’s team since 1981 and the men’s team since 1983.

His tenure at Nebraska has been nothing short of impressive which in total spanned 42 years in Lincoln. Pepin’s accomplishments over that time were beyond impressive. Below is just a brief rundown of what has happened under his tutelage. (via Huskers.com)

District 5 Women’s Coach of the Year (1995, 1996)

USTCA National Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year (1995)

Indoor Midwest Region Women’s Coach of the Year (2005, 2010, 2011)

Indoor Midwest Region Men’s Coach of the Year (2005, 2015, 2019)

Outdoor Midwest Region Men’s Coach of the Year (2005, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)

Big Ten Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year (2012)

Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year (2013, 2016)

Big Ten Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year (2015, 2016, 2019)

Big 12 Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year (1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2011)

Big 12 Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year (2000, 2005)

Big 12 Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year (1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007)

Big 12 Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year (1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2009, 2010)

3 Women’s Indoor National Championships (1982, 1983, 1984)

73 Career Conference Team Titles (43 Indoor, 30 Outdoor)

6 Big Ten Championship Teams

Track & Field News Dual Meet National Champions (Men, 2017 Absolute, 2019 Indoor)

28-Time Conference Coach of the Year

23 Top-5 NCAA Team Finishes

59 National Champions (42 women/17 men)

639 All-Americans (368 women/271 men)

597 Conference Champions (367 women/230 men)

68 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

In total, he coached 73 indoor and outdoor conference championship teams. He is also longest serving coach at the university. Thus leaving a large gap of institutional knowledge in the athletic department.

It has not been announced but is assumed that the new throw coach Justin St. Clair will be replacing Pepin as head coach. Whoever does take over has big shoes to fill and will hopefully keep Nebraska’s program strong in the years to come.