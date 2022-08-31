Nebraska Huskers React: Bowl-less Scott Frost will be gone

The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook was far more crimson than rosy for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans. This week the questions posed to Husker fans wanted to get their immediate reaction to how the season will go following the loss to Northwestern by asking whether fans still think the team will make a bowl game and whether Scott Frost will still be the program’s head coach in 2023.

Now, before you look at the result of the first question about whether Nebraska will go bowling, keep in mind that at the start of August a whopping 70 percent of fans voted they believed Nebraska will make a bowl game in the 2022 season.

Fast forward to this week and the 0-1 start to the Huskers’ football season has resulted in a 38-point swing to just 32 percent of fans believing that to be the case.

As for Scott Frost remaining the head coach in 2023? Less than one in four fans believe that will be the case with just 23 percent saying yes to that question. Keep in mind that 85 percent of fans believed retaining Frost for the 2022 season was the right decision by Athletic Director Trev Alberts after the news broke he would be retained in mid-November 2021.

As for the national results, a majority of fans (62 percent) are most looking forward to Notre Dame at Ohio State in Week 1. Oregon versus Georgia in Atlanta is a distant second place with 16 percent of the vote.

Speaking of Oregon-Georgia, fans expect it to be an early duck hunting season for the Bulldogs as 90 percent of voters predict a Georgia win.

As for Luke Fickell’s Bearcats, the 2021 CFP program are predicted to lose the team’s season opener at Arkansas.

However, the voters are far less optimistic about SEC East member Florida despite the home field advantage, not having to travel two time zones away, and fact it is, well, a SEC school where “it just means more” because four-in-five voters picked Utah to get the road win over the Gators.

A little closer to home in Big Ten country, would-be conference member Notre Dame was given few votes in favor of a road win at actual conference member Ohio State with 82 percent of voters predicting a Buckeyes’ victory.

What about the beloved college football upset? Voters think the least of Pitt in that regard, picking the reigning 2021 ACC champ to lose to old rival West Virginia despite home field advantage.