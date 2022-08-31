NFL Roster Update: Two Huskers Narrowly Make Final 53-Man Rosters

Big congrats to Jojo Domann and Samori Toure on snagging a spot on initial NFL rosters after the big cut on Tuesday.

Jojo Domann went undrafted in the 2022 draft and fought his way onto the Indianapolis Colts roster. It isn’t a surprise to Nebraska fans that he found his way onto the team. Sometimes players overcome any perceived lack of physical measurables by just being a really good football player.

That’s Jojo Domann.

Samori Toure was not as much of a surprise to make the roster for the Green Bay Packers. While Toure was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 draft he looked like a future pro at Nebraska last season. He lead the Packers in receiving during the preseason which I am sure helped him snag that roster spot which was apparently between him and Juwann Winfree.

I’m not sure why the Husker football twitter account didn’t tweet something out for Toure but I’ll update it when I see it.

The Bad News Bears