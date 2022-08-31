Wednesday Flakes Brings You Enlightenment

Soon I discovered that this football thing was true

Former Huskers in the NFL learn fates on cut day

One of the big hurdles for NFL hopefuls has come and gone on Tuesday afternoon, as NFL teams trimmed their rosters down to 53 ahead of the start of the regular season.

Wiltfong Whiparound: The latest on Nebraska recruiting - CBSSports.com

In this clip of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve and Allen Trieu give you the latest on Nebraska recruiting.

Scott Frost to Nebraska Football Fans: ‘Don’t Give Up on This Team’ - All Huskers

Huskers discuss upcoming North Dakota game and loss to Northwestern

Daily briefing: On Alabama vs. Ohio State, Nebraska’s failure and Auburn’s dysfunction

Ivan Maisel’s ‘Daily Briefing’ delves into Alabama’s narrow lead over Ohio State in all-time winning percentage, plus Nebraska and Auburn.

College volleyball rankings: Texas jumps Nebraska for top spot in Power 10 | NCAA.com

Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in our Power 10 volleyball rankings after a big Week 1. Baylor, San Diego and Purdue enter the rankings.

College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Nebraska, Auburn and North Carolina - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

What's next for college football coaching situations at Nebraska, Auburn and North Carolina going into Week 1 of the 2022 season.

College football Bottom 10 -- Zeroing in on the worst teams in the country

With Nebraska kicking things off with another painful loss in Week 0, our race to the bottom is off and running.

Other News From The Sporting World

Andrew Luck to return to Stanford as graduate student | The Stanford Daily

Andrew Luck is returning to Stanford, this time as a graduate student, head coach David Shaw confirmed on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday.

During Big Ten Network’s 15 years, college football has ‘continued to evolve’ - The Athletic

Since the Big Ten Network's launch, the conference has added Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland and will add USC and UCLA in the future.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden says he’s ‘ashamed’ over email controversy | The Hill

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Tuesday said he was “ashamed” over the email controversy that cost him his job and reputation. During an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Little Rock, Ark., Gruden, who had remained out of the public eye for months, told those in attendance that he felt…

Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann join LIV Golf as PGA's rival tour lands biggest acquisitions to date - CBSSports.com

LIV Golf has harpooned its biggest whales yet in its quest to become a true world tour

White Sox's Tony La Russa misses game on doctor's orders

"La Russa is schedule to undergo further medical testing tomorrow in Chicago," the team said said in a statement.

George Pickens and the NFL’s Wide Receiver Factory - The Ringer

The Pittsburgh Steelers always find success with mid-round wideouts, so it’s no surprise that former Georgia star George Pickens is getting plenty of attention this preseason

Jackson State football, Deion Sanders leave campus over water crisis

Water crisis has created an emergency for the Jackson State football team. Coach Deion Sanders and players have had to move off campus.

Yellow Journalism

The day Dean Potter gave me his toilet paper. But just one sheet? - Sportings News

This article was first published a decade ago rock and ice No. 196, September, 2011. At the time, Dean Potter was one of climbing's most influential figures,

NBC Considers Cutting Back Programming Hours in Prime Time - WSJ

Network has discussed giving 10 p.m. hour to local station partners, a cost-cutting move as interest in broadcast TV wanes

Nims Purja’s Viral Video Shows a K2 Covered in Trash - Outside Online

When the mountaineer summited K2 this year, he and his fellow climbers stumbled onto rancid food, tattered tents, and piles of human waste .

'Man of the Hole,' the last member of his Amazon tribe, dies in Brazil : NPR

The "Man of the Hole" lived in isolation and resisted contact for decades after the rest of his tribe was massacred. His death precedes Brazil's elections, where Indigenous rights are on the ballot.

Western Kansas’ economy threatened by reliance on irrigating crops with Ogallala Aquifer | Nebraska Examiner

Ag official warns Kansas legislators Monday of economic problems if Ogallala Aquifer consumption continues to outstrip natural replenishment.

