Frosted Flakes: Week 0 is the Worst

I will admit I was excited for football to start, but I would be fine if Nebraska never played another Week 0 game again.

I felt this way after last year’s Illinois debacle as well. This current Nebraska, the one we’ve seen for the past eight years or so, needs to just wait until Week 1 to play and they certainly don’t need to play any conference opponents until they have a few games under their belt. They aren’t ready to get the kinks out against a conference opponent and that first game then puts a stain on the rest of the season.

Here’s to hoping I’m wrong and Northwestern is the best that they have ever been.

Nebraska

12 Huskers Named CGA All-America Scholar-Athletes - University of Nebraska

12 Nebraska men's gymnasts were named All-America Scholar-Athletes announced the College Gymnastics Association.

Vavrova Leads Slovakia at World Team Championships - University of Nebraska

Nebraska women's golfer Michaela Vavrova led her home country of Slovakia at the World Amateur Team Championships in Paris over the weekend.

Preps to Pros: What's next for Nebraska? - CBSSports.com

In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss Nebraska's week one loss against Northwestern

Doc’s Diagnosis: A Tough Time Punching It In - All Huskers

In the second quarter against Northwestern, Nebraska’s goal-line offense barely got the job done. Dr. Rob Zatcheka breaks it down.

Dave Feit: Nebraska-Northwestern Postmortem - All Huskers

The good, the bad and the awfully familiar from a painful start to the Huskers’ football season

Roald Dahl would be proud with the James and the Giant Peach vibes coming off of this man’s journey.

there is currently a man floating down the Missouri River in a pumpkin attempting a 38 mile journey to break the world record pic.twitter.com/8pkX70zF8G — all dave city (@rhinotary) August 27, 2022

Elsewhere

Duke volleyball’s Rachel Richardson heckled with racial slurs, and BYU didn’t do much about it - SBNation.com

BYU had a slow and weak response after a fan hurled racial slurs at Duke volleyball’s Rachel Richardson during a game.

Cincinnati Reds' Ross Detwiler becomes record 450th pitcher to allow home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols

Reds reliever Ross Detwiler became the 450th different pitcher Albert Pujols has homered off of, a major league record.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson shot multiple times, stable after attempted carjacking or robbery

Brian Robinson's injuries are considered non-life-threatening and he is recovering at a local hospital.

Florida A&M football players pen letter to university after 26 players ruled ineligible against North Carolina - CBSSports.com

The FAMU team has outlined a list of issues with the university leadership

Start the countdown to EA Sports College Football

With the 2022-23 College Football season underway, we can soon look forward to playing as our favorite teams in EA Sports College Football game.