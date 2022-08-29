 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Join Us For Todd & Jon’s Monday Night Therapy

By Jon Johnston
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

We’re gonna require therapy if we’re all gonna get through this season intact.

Join Todd and I for a healthy dose of humor (hopefully) as we do a live show on YouTube on Monday nights this season!

7:30 pm central!

BE THERE!

