Northwestern was Simply Too Physical in Ireland and Nebraska Didn’t Like It

This could be a long season my friends.

No, it won’t be because Nebraska lost in week zero for various reasons including a mind-numbing onside kick attempt.

It could be a long season because Nebraska’s vaunted Blackshirt defense gave up 527 total yards to Northwestern. Nebraska’s defensive line was embarrassed. If Nebraska was hoping to hug a lot of air then boy were they successful.

It’s a disappointing showing for this Nebraska defense. Give credit to Northwestern but it was the hope that Nebraska’s defense would benefit from five years of consistency in the defensive coordinator to hold down the fort until the offense can figure some things out.

That was far from what happened on Saturday. The defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs whiffed, woofed and waffed all game long. Is waffed even a word? I don’t care, you get the point.

When asked about Northwestern’s run game Garrett Nelson said, “I don’t have a magical answer besides that just can’t happen. That’s not how you win Big Ten football.”

I don’t have the magical answer either. My only hope is that getting blown off the ball was nothing that can’t be fixed through film and practice. My concern is that this defensive line is going to get run on all season and there is nothing Nebraska’s offense can do about it.

One solution would be if Nebraska could run the ball.

They couldn’t. There were a couple of gash runs here or there but if you take away the 46 yard touchdown run by Anthony Grant then Nebraska has 65 total rushing yards on 30 carries which amounts to 2.16 yards per carry.

There isn’t much this coaching staff is going to be able to do to turn this thing around if Nebraska’s offensive and defensive lines continue to get embarrassed.

If moving the line of scrimmage was difficult against Northwestern then what should we expect when Nebraska goes up against Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa?

For the second straight season, Nebraska dropped a season-opening game against a Big Ten opponent in excruciating fashion, blowing not one, but two double-digit leads in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Routinely on the wrong end of close games, the Cornhuskers now fall to 5-21 in one-score affairs under fifth-year coach Scott Frost.

Here are three instant takes from Nebraska's crushing 31-28 loss to Northwestern in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland

Already entering the 2022 season on one of the hottest seats in college football, Nebraska coach Scott Frost didn't earn himself any goodwill with his decision-making during the second half of a 31-28 loss to Northwestern at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have no where else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game.

You can't believe these things and Husker fans know not to do so.

But Nebraska was an 89.9 percent favorite by at least one outlet's math to beat Northwestern on Saturday when Anthony Grant ripped off a 46-yard touchdown. For the second time on Saturday the Huskers led by 11, this time midway through the third quarter.

Ryan Hilinski threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern rally for a 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Saturday's season opener in Ireland.

Northwestern handed the Cornhuskers their seventh consecutive loss going back to last season -- with all seven loses coming by single digits -- and added more pressure on embattled coach Scott Frost.

Casey Thompson is an avowed perfectionist, an enthusiastic student of football.

He wasn’t perfect in his debut with Nebraska on Saturday — perfection really isn’t feasible for any quarterback — although he certainly had his moments, particularly during the first half.

So, here we are, already having this unpleasant conversation.

Yes, we’re absolutely having this godawful dialogue, which is especially godawful considering it’s not even September yet.

Nebraska’s offensive and defensive lines were both points of concern for the Huskers heading into the 2022 season, and in the opener with Northwestern, the Wildcats found superiority at the line of scrimmage.

The Wildcats ran for 214 yards on the ground in the game, and while the longest run of the day for Northwestern were a pair of 21 yarders by Northwestern’s Evan Hull and Cam Porter, the Wildcats got plenty done on the ground on their 47 carries.

As a defender you're just thinking about doing your job on the next snap, whether the ball is on your side's 44 or the opponent's own 25. The latter is much preferred, but Ochaun Mathis wasn't exactly rocked by it when Nebraska's failed onside kick attempt occurred Saturday.

In the aftermath of the Husker 31-28 loss to Northwestern, however, he understood why it was such a focal point.

Well, that was everything college football fans asked for and more.

There’s nothing better than an offensive shootout to open the season, and luckily for Northwestern fans, the ‘Cats did what many thought they couldn’t do. In classic bend-don’t-break fashion, Pat Fitzgerald emerged victorious in his 200th appearance as head coach of the ‘Cats, handing Scott Frost and Nebraska a 31-28 loss in the 2022 season’s opening contest.

I honestly can’t imagine how much it personally hurts Scott Frost to be 15-30 at Nebraska and likely to go down as one of the worst coaches in the program’s history. This is his school. This could haunt. Worse than Callahan, Riley, etc. Pain. — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) August 27, 2022

Why did Nebraska lose this game? pic.twitter.com/Pe2dwLSIr7 — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) August 27, 2022

Scott Frost, asked how Nebraska will rebound from this defeat: "Culture. Leadership. Which is the best we’ve had. These guys need to do it for each other. Which they will." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) August 27, 2022

Frost said he wanted to be aggressive and try to close the game out with the onside kick. Said in hindsight, it was a bad call.



"You can't be negative in turnovers and make a bad decision as a coach on an onside kick." — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) August 27, 2022

Frost credit's Northwestern's coaching staff for the way they schemed against Nebraska today. "I think we're gonna learn as an offensive staff that you have to be a little creative in this league." — Jimmy Watkins (@JimmyWatkins95) August 27, 2022

Asked if he will resign if things don’t turn around.



“Absolutely not. I love Nebraska… I’m going to fight with these guys as long as I can fight.” — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) August 27, 2022