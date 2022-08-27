Northwestern Leads Nebraska 17-14 at Half

Projected starters for Game 1. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vQfKlv1f1U — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) August 27, 2022

Nebraska starts with the ball. Trey Palmer starts as our beloved Huskers’ return man.

The first play of the season is a screen pass to Palmer with trips right. Next play, Palmer drops the ball, then Anthony Grant gets the ball to pick up a first down.

7-0 Nebraska

Casey Thompson looks damned good on the first drive. He successfully drives our beloved Huskers down the field, then hits Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for a beautiful touchdown catch. Fairly clean pockets for Thompson and best of all no penalties on the first drive!

Two key plays on the drive - Grant with the first down on 3rd and 1 when he was clearly stuffed. Thompson buying himself just enough time to find tight end Travis Vokolek on 3rd and 2.

Northwestern’s first drive gets past the 50, then goes backward as they pick up a false start, which ends up killing the drive. The punt is excellent and Nebraska starts inside the five.

Jaquez Yant starts the second drive as Nebraska starts at their own one yard line. Nebraska fails to pick up a first down, and punter Brian Buschini booms a nice 47-yard punt to the Northwestern 48.

7-3 Nebraska

Northwestern starts at their own 48, then rock fights their way down the field, kicking a 35-yard field goal by Jack Olsen to get on the scoreboard. The drive featured missed tackles by a whiffing Blackshirt defense.

An odd call by the Wildcats on 3rd and 10, as they run to the short side of the field to make sure they get a field goal.

14-3 Nebraska

Nebraska’s Grant fields the kickoff and returns it to the 20-yard line. Our beloved Huskers provide a healthy dose of running and passing as they move down the field. Thompson hit some guy for a 17-yard gain and Alante Brown for 15 yards to get past midfield.

Palmer had two receptions in a row, the second to the Wildcat 4-yard line. Nebraska tried three straight runs, and looked prepared to go for it on 4th down from the 1-yard line, but Northwestern was called for illegal substitution. Thompson carried the ball into the end zone for our beloved Huskers’ second score.

Key play: Thompson scrambling around under heavy pressure, then completing a 14-yard pass to Vokolek for a 1st down.

14-10 Nebraska

Northwestern wastes ZERO TIME to answer Nebraska’s score. Quarterback Ryan Hilinksi hit Thomas Gordon for a 21-yard pass, then threw an incompletion to Malik Washington. Evan Hull had a nice run for 11 yards, then Hiliniski hit Raymond Niro III for a wide-open 43-yard touchdown.

Nebraska Turns it Over

Nebraska starts at the 17 yard line. Palmer picked up 12 yards to the 29, then another 15 yards on a personal foul on Northwestern for hitting Palmer out of bounds. Vokolek came up with a big catch, bailing out Nebraska on a long third down pick up. Next play, Garcia-Castaneda picked up a huge gain, but got stripped of the ball on his way to the ground.

Northwestern took over at the 11.

A Pandemic Of Missed Tackles

The game turned into a rock fight as the Battle For NU is wont to do.

Nebraska’s offense failed to score again, as Northwestern’s offense did enough to score just before half. The Blackshirt defense gave up yardage because of missed tackles all over the field.

Northwestern 17-14

Those missed tackles resulted in Northwestern taking the lead just before the half.

The Wildcats started at their own 18. Hilinski carved up the Blackshirt defense, hitting passes while under no pressure whatsoever. He hit Donny Navarro III for a 6-yard reception to take the lead.

Key play: Hilinski’s QB sneak for a first down on 4th and 1 to the Wildcat’s 39-yard line.

Nebraska had a chance to tie it before half, but Timmy Bleekrode missed a 56-yard field goal as time expired.

An Opposing Quarterback With A Career Day

Hilinski hit 20-of-23 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

