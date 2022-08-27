 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska vs Northwestern: BATTLE FOR NU IN IRELAND!

This is your game thread.

By Jon Johnston
Northwestern v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The long wait of the offseason is over!!!!!!

Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland this morning. Are you anxious to see how your new Huskers look?

Nebraska vs Northwestern!!!!

Date/Time: August 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. CST (12:30 p.m. EST, 5:30 p.m. IST)

Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland Capacity: 47,500

Surface: SISGrass (a 95% natural turf field with synthetic fibers inserted into the turf to help provide more playing hours and faster pitch recovery.)

Opposition Blog: Check out Inside NU for everything Wildcat

Series Record: Nebraska leads the all-time series with Northwestern 9-6, but is just 6-5 against the Wildcats since joining the Big Ten. Huskers are 1-0 at neutral site matchups.

TV: The game will be televised on FOX with play-by-play by Jason Benetti and analyst Brock Huard. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for 65 degrees (18 C, game is in Ireland after all). There is a 12 percent chance of rain at kickoff, though that drops down to just 7 percent late in the game. Wind should be light around 5 mph (8 km/h, because Ireland).

Odds: According to DraftKings Sports Book, Nebraska is heavily favored as a 13-point favorite over the Wildcats. The Over/Under is seemingly based off of last year’s final score as it is set at 49.5.

