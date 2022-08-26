Nebraska Shows a New Line Up and Produces a Three Set Win

Nebraska 3 vs Tulsa 0- 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Starters:

Anni Evans- Setter

Madi Kubik- Left side hitter

Kenzie Knuckles/Ally Batenhorst - Left side (back/front)

Kaitlyn Hord- Middle blocker

Maggie Mendelson -Middle blocker

Lexi Rodriguez - Libero

Nicklin Hames/Whitney Lauenstein- Right side (back/front)

Anni Evans started tonight and set a good match, demonstrating her ability to feed middle hitters, as well as Whitney Lauenstein on the ride side. As a team, Nebraska hit .318.

Ally Batenhorst was strong on the outside. She had 7 kills and hit .278. The coaching staff will continue to give Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause opportunity on the outside. They are both showing a positive impact on the team, and the scoreboard.

Kaitlyn Hord was really impressive with 5 blocks and 8 kills to hit .538 tonight. There were many transfers throughout college volleyball this year, but she may end up being the most impactful of them all. Time will tell, of course, but her play is evidence every night.

Her counterpart in the middle tonight was Maggie Mendelson. She had 2 kills, 2 errors to hit .000. She added 4 blocks to give her a quiet night in her college debut.

Whitney Lauenstein led all players with 15 kills and hit .429. She had eight kills in the first set. The natural connection between Evans and Lauenstein, which started back in their high school days at Waverly HS, is apparent when they’re both on the floor.

Of note: Currently playing on FS1: #7 Ohio State vs #2 Texas. At publish Texas leads 2-0.

Tomorrow night Nebraska plays Pepperdine at 7 pm. You can watch on BTN+ or listen on Husker Radio Network.