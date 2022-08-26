 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five Heart Podcast 292: Opening the 2022 Nebraska Football Season

By thehooch36
This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Greg, Jon, Todd, and Hoss had a special show this week, going live on video on Wednesday night.

Topics include:

  • Todd’s technical difficulties
  • Husker football captain selection
  • Blackshirts being handed out...well, nine of them (Todd says something about lining up 9 vs 11)
  • Questions from the viewers
  • Season Predictions

People seemed to like the show. I think we’ll try to do more of the live shows going forward. We will work on getting the audio worked out.

Go Big Red and Win the Damn Game!

