Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Northwestern

It’s time! The Huskers are playing the first football game of the season tomorrow.

I hope you’ve been chugging Big Gulps of Kool-Aid all off season like I have. Nebraska is going to leave the Emerald Isle with a win and it’s going to be glorious.

Here are the obvious reasons why:

#1. NORTHWESTERN WON’T KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT

Let’s be honest, no one is sure what to expect from the Huskers’ offense this season and that is exactly what is going to work in their favor. After four years at the helm, Adrian Martinez has moved on and Casey Thompson has come in to take the reins. The Huskers’ leading receiver from last year, Samori Toure moved on the the NFL and Trey Palmer has come in from LSU, along with a number of other transfers.

There is also the matter of an almost entirely new offensive coaching staff. Northwestern can get tape of Husker transfers and of Coach Whipple’s offense, but until they actually see it in action, they’ll have no idea what to expect.

#2 NEBRASKA HAS NEVER LOST A GAME PLAYED INTERNATIONALLY

The last time the Huskers played a game at an international location was the Coca-Cola Classic in Tokoyo, Japan in 1992. They played Kansas State and won 38 to 24.

Ok, so that was the only game Nebraska has played internationally, but they haven’t lost any and they aren’t going to tomorrow either.

#3 DEFENSE

Nebraska lost a number of players from last year’s good defense. The good news is that there are many contributors that are back again. The other part of this is that these defensive coaches have been around for five years and have been able to develop the defense. We will see some growing pains, but the Blackshirts are going to start out the season with a solid showing.

#4 IT’D BE UNFAIR TO THE AIRLINES

No one wants to be on a flight for more than seven hours with a bunch of Husker fans that are upset about traveling nearly 4,000 miles to watch their team lose. It just wouldn’t be right to do that to the people that have to work on those airlines. The Huskers aren’t going to make anyone endure that pain.

#5 MY PARENTS ARE CELEBRATING THEIR ANNIVERSARY WITH THE HUSKERS

My parents and my uncle are in Ireland enjoying the sites and will be at the game. Tomorrow is my parents’ 40th anniversary. The only way to celebrate the love of two life long Husker fans is to get a win in Dublin. Besides, when those players hear my dad shout things like, “Get some wheels!”, “Run you sonofabitch run!”, and the ever classic “Unhook the plow!” they’ll have no choice but to do just that and run themselves right to a victory.

If you haven’t already, start chugging the Kool-Aid now Husker fans and get ready to celebrate a big win on Saturday!

Nebraska vs Northwestern Odds Change

The line on this game has changed slightly, Huskers favored by 12.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.