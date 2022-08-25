This Week In College Football - Week Zero

Welcome one and all to Week Zero. While we are all focused on our beloved Huskers taking on the Wildcats in the Emerald Isle, there are a handful of other games going on Saturday.
Many of you are probably waiting another week to fully embrace the college football slate. Another week of summer to enjoy before fallball starts.
But, if you are reading this, you are most likely one of us and will push everything out the window for all the college football enjoyment you can get.
Welcome back, sickos!
Technically, Nebraska and Northwestern are not the first games to be played this season. That honor goes to Austin Peay Vs. Western Kentucky by one half hour. Not a big deal but for marketing sake, the Huskers are the first power five game in town.
Also, welcome to the FBS Austin Peay. Your chance of winning a national championship in football just went out the window.
But none the less, let’s take a look at the full slate that is ahead of us. Fourteen games of pure college football enjoyment for you all.
Week Zero College Football Schedule
|Saturday, August 27th
|Austin Peay at Western Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN -�CBS Video
|Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland)
|11:30 AM
|FOX (cable) -�FOX Video
|Idaho State at UNLV
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN -�CBS Video
|Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin
|2:30 PM
|ESPN -�ESPN Video
|UConn at Utah State
|3:00 PM
|FS1 -�FOX Video
|Wyoming at Illinois
|3:00 PM
|BTN�-�FOX Video
|Duquesne at Florida State
|4:00 PM
|ACC Network -�ACCN Video
|Alabama State vs. Howard
|6:00 PM
|ESPN -�ESPN Video
|Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN -�CBS Video
|Florida A&M at North Carolina
|7:15 PM
|ACC Network -�ACCN Video
|Nevada at New Mexico State
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2 -�ESPN Video
|Vanderbilt at Hawaii
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN -�CBS Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Morehead State at Mercer
|6:00 PM
|espn+ Video
|North Texas at UTEP
|8:00 PM
|Stadium (affiliates) -�Stadium Video
