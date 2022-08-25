 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Week In College Football - Week Zero

Plenty of ball for your weekend enjoyment

By Patrick L Gerhart
/ new
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Western Kentucky v Appalachian State Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome one and all to Week Zero. While we are all focused on our beloved Huskers taking on the Wildcats in the Emerald Isle, there are a handful of other games going on Saturday.

Many of you are probably waiting another week to fully embrace the college football slate. Another week of summer to enjoy before fallball starts.

But, if you are reading this, you are most likely one of us and will push everything out the window for all the college football enjoyment you can get.

Welcome back, sickos!

Technically, Nebraska and Northwestern are not the first games to be played this season. That honor goes to Austin Peay Vs. Western Kentucky by one half hour. Not a big deal but for marketing sake, the Huskers are the first power five game in town.

Also, welcome to the FBS Austin Peay. Your chance of winning a national championship in football just went out the window.

But none the less, let’s take a look at the full slate that is ahead of us. Fourteen games of pure college football enjoyment for you all.

Week Zero College Football Schedule

Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Saturday, August 27th
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky 11:00 AM CBSSN -�CBS Video
Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland) 11:30 AM FOX (cable) -�FOX Video
Idaho State at UNLV 2:30 PM CBSSN -�CBS Video
Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin 2:30 PM ESPN -�ESPN Video
UConn at Utah State 3:00 PM FS1 -�FOX Video
Wyoming at Illinois 3:00 PM BTN�-�FOX Video
Duquesne at Florida State 4:00 PM ACC Network -�ACCN Video
Alabama State vs. Howard 6:00 PM ESPN -�ESPN Video
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 6:00 PM CBSSN -�CBS Video
Florida A&M at North Carolina 7:15 PM ACC Network -�ACCN Video
Nevada at New Mexico State 9:00 PM ESPN2 -�ESPN Video
Vanderbilt at Hawaii 9:30 PM CBSSN -�CBS Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Morehead State at Mercer 6:00 PM espn+ Video
North Texas at UTEP 8:00 PM Stadium (affiliates) -�Stadium Video

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...