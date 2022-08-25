Thursday Flakes: Getting Bumped on a Flight, Traveling to Ireland and the Riverdance

Today I wrap up my month and a half in Peru and fly to Colombia where I plan to spend a bit more than two months. The adventure continues.

Speaking of adventures, I spent a month and a half traveling through Ireland in the fall of 2017. Wonderful country, friend people and beautiful greenery. I have reminisced about my trip there as the Huskers make their way to Ireland this week. My trip began with a flight from Providence, Rhode Island (of all places) to Cork, Ireland. While I was still jetlagged, I took a day trip to the pretty little town of Kinsale. It was probably the best surprise of the trip for me and I really hope to go back someday.

Since I was traveling slowly, I mostly got around by bus, train and a little bit of hitchhiking. I made stops in Glengarriff and Kenmare before stopping in Killarney for a travel blogger conference, which included extra trips to Killarney National Park and the Dingle Peninsula (probably my favorite part of the trip). I made a stop at Doolin and the Cliffs of Moher before heading to Galway for relaxing and enjoying the traditional Irish music. The next stop: County Donegal is an amazing part of the country with stunning coastal cliffs and beautiful countryside.

Derry and Belfast were interesting stops in Northern Ireland where I learned about “Troubles” and how that shaped British history. Other Northern Irish stops included the Giant’s Causeway and the Mourne Mountains. I finished my trip in Dublin with fun excursions to Bray and Howth and a couple night in the Wicklow Mountains before hoping on a flight to London.

Have any of the loyal readers of Corn Nation taken a trip to the Emerald Isle? Where are you watching the game on Saturday? Have you ever ridden Amtrak? Have you ever been bumped onto a flight? Share your Irish experience and much more in the comments below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Through My Eyes - 2022 Husker Season Preview | Football | Corn Nation

This a huge year for the Husker Football program as Scott Frost is squarely on the Hot Seat and must make significant improve just to keep his job. In my season preview I have three videos listed below looking at my game by game predictions, who the best players on the team are and how those new coaches will impact the season.

Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland | Football | Corn Nation

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 13-point favorite over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Over/Under is 49.5 (which seems.... high?). The two teams play Saturday in Dublin, Ireland at 11:30 am central time on FOX.

Nebraska Football Announces Nine Blackshirts Were Handed Out to the Defense | Football | Corn Nation

Frost and company did mention that they would not be handing out any Blackshirts to players who have not played a game for Nebraska. That’s what makes you think of Ochaun Mathis, Javin Wright, Tommi Hill and one of the DL Transfers in Devin Drew and Stephon Wynn Jr.

Dwight Bootle is a Massive Steal and the Best Player in Our Recruiting Class | Recruiting | Corn Nation

The only thing holding him back from being a 5-star is his size, as teams are leery of his reported 5’11, 165 pound frame. Their loss is our gain though, as we are getting the best DB in the state of Florida, in my eyes. I’ll say it, he could challenge for a starting spot as a true freshman. Quote me on this, he is going to be an all-conference player at Nebraska.

Huskers Hold First Practice in Ireland | Football | Huskers.com

After arriving in Ireland on Tuesday morning, the Nebraska football team held its first practice on the Emerald Isle Wednesday. The Huskers worked out for approximately two hours in Dublin just outside of Aviva Stadium, the site of Saturday’s season opener against Northwestern.

Nebraska Leads Nation in Football Graduates | Football | Huskers.com

The 2022 Nebraska football roster features 26 players who have already earned their college degrees, as the Huskers’ 26 graduates are the most of any FBS football program in the country for the 2022 season.

Huskers Meet Arizona, Weber State to Continue Non-Conference Play | Soccer | Huskers.com

Following its first win of the season, the Nebraska soccer team continues its home slate when the Huskers host Arizona and Weber State this week. NU welcomes Arizona to Lincoln on Thursday night, starting at 7:05 p.m. (CT). On Sunday afternoon, the Huskers battle Weber State at 1:05 p.m. (CT). The game with feature Pups at the Pitch and a Dog Bandana giveaway.

Few Hints Offered To Who Starts at Running Back, Receiver for Huskers | Football | Hail Varsity

Outside of Thompson, little of the starting offensive lineup is known. Coaches cycled through a competitive pack of running backs and receivers in fall camp and in the lead up to Saturday’s game. Yet, no “definitive No. 1” has emerged, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said after practice on Aug. 18. That same day he complimented the offensive line and its health going into the start of the season.

Padding the Stats: Nebraska Volleyball Names Team Captains | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

Nebraska volleyball announced its team captains for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday: seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik… and sophomore Lexi Rodriguez. The last two sophomores who served as captains were Nicklin Hames and Kelly Hunter.

Travel

How to Find ‘Real’ Traditional Irish Music⁠ in Dublin | Travel | Lonely Planet

At its heart is a complex distinction between traditional Irish music ⁠– that is to say the personal, local and mostly oral tradition of performance and song still faintly found around the country⁠ – and the various modern musical genres of “trad”, “Irish folk”, “Celtic” or simply “Irish” music.

Best Places to Eat in Dublin | Travel | Lonely Planet

Dublin is making quite a name for itself in contemporary culinary circles, thanks to a burgeoning collection of innovative chefs. You can find everything in the Irish capital from shellfish shacks and dim sum haunts to Michelin-starred gastronomy.

Getting Around in Dublin | Travel | Lonely Planet

While Dublin may have a huge reputation, this European capital is actually quite small. When it comes to exploring the city as a tourist, the compact city center means that walking is often the best way to explore.

Best Pubs in Ireland | Travel | Lonely Planet

Ireland is home to more than 7000 pubs many of which serve food, are open all day and late into the night and host unbeatable Irish music sessions. Here are 20 of them you should bookmark for that trip you’ve been daydreaming about.

Things to Know Before Going to Canada | Travel | Lonely Planet

With 10 provinces, three territories and six time zones, it’s safe to say that Canada is a country where you can enjoy endless experiences. When traveling to Canada, planning your visit around one province or territory is best.

US Airlines Are Cutting Thousands of Fall Flights | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“The recent cuts appear to impact routes between smaller cities to hubs and in some cases less flights between major hubs,” says Mike Arnot, an airline industry commentator and spokesman for Cirium. “Does the airline really need 15 flights a day when 9 might do?”

How to Get Fairly Compensated For Your Oversold Flight | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

There are a few ways to avoid being bumped against your will, but if you are removed from an overbooked plane, you’re owed certain compensations from the airline. Here’s everything to know about dealing with an oversold flight.

Americans Will Soon Be Able to Renew Passports Online | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The test program was launched in February for federal government employees and contractors, and on August 2, a ”limited” version of the initiative was opened to the public. However, once the target goal of 25,000 applicants was reached on August 12, the online portal was closed to new applicants.

This New Interactive Website Will Show Cancellation and Delay Policies for U.S. Airlines | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will launch a website in the coming weeks that details airline policies on cancellations or delays, the department’s latest effort to arm passengers with information amid widespread summer travel chaos.

Amtrak Debuts New Cafe Menu on Northeast Corridor, Long-Distance Trains | Travel | Travel Pulse

In response to customer feedback, the rail company is offering fresh, high-quality items for its breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Travelers will see 30 percent more options, such as hot meals, snacks, salads, sandwiches, lite bites, a significant increase in vegan offerings and new non-alcoholic beverages.

Finland’s Rising Capital of Food | Travel | BBC

Once a trading gateway to the world, Finland’s ancient capital of Turku is carving out a new niche as a Nordic food hotspot, driven by invention and a superlative local larder.

Canada’s New 700km Island Path | Travel | BBC

A Canadian’s quest to design a pilgrimage-inspired path around Prince Edward Island is now the Island Walk, a 700km walking and cycling route.

One Irish Thing

Riverdance