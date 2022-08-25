Big Boom for Nebraska: 4-Star DL Cameron Lenhart Commits to the Huskers

Cameron Lenhart is now another member of what appears to be an impressive recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball for Nebraska.

He joins Maverick Noonan and Riley Van Poppel on the defensive line/edge rusher for this 2023 class.

Lenhart is a 4-star athlete out of Bradenton, Florida from the IMG Academy. He’s the 28th ranked edge rusher in the country and 53 overall ranked player out of the state of Florida. He has an already impressive frame at 6’3” 240 pounds.

He picked Nebraska after an official visit over offers from Michigan State, Penn State and South Carolina.