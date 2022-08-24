Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Northwestern In Dublin, Ireland

The college football season is only a few days away as Nebraska once again starts the season against a Big Ten conference foe.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 13-point favorite over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Over/Under is 49.5 (which seems.... high?).

The two teams play Saturday in Dublin, Ireland at 11:30 am central time on Fox.

Other teams in the Big Ten:

Illinois is favored by 3 over Wyoming

Then in Week 1:

Penn State is favored by 3 over Purdue

Minnesota is favored by 36.5 over New Mexico State

Michigan State is favored by 20.5 over Western Michigan

Indiana is favored by 5 over Illinois

Ohio State is favored by 15.5 over Notre Dame

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.