I'm back like the McRib! Did you miss me?

Look, I'm not going to sugarcoat anything. You guys know I'm a Florida boy, by way of Nassau, Bahamas. I love my Florida football players & unequivocally believe that Florida has the best football players in the country. The proof is in the NFL Draft. Enough said.

There's a lot of varied reasons why I could say Dwight is underrated, but I'll focus on the main reason. HE SHUTS DOWN ELITE COMPETITION. As a sophomore in 2020, his first game on the road as a starting corner, the Miami Palmetto Panthers played the fabled Miami Northwestern Bulls in the historic Traz Powell Stadium, known locally simply as the Mecca. Hundreds of NFL players made their names known first at that football field on 27th Ave. In his first game as a starter, Dwight went up against 4* WR Romello Brinson (Miami signee), 4* WR Andy Jean (Florida Gators commit), 4* WR Kahlil Brantley (Miami signee), 3* WR J.A. Celestine (Arizona signee) and 3* WR Jalen Rogers (Tulane signee.) To put it nicely, this team was LOADED.

And he won EVERY SINGLE REP.

This game put him on the map in the city as being next up. He did the same thing through the rest of the season, putting receivers on an island & leaving them lost at sea. He went to South Florida Express's tryouts (the #1 7 on 7 team in the country) as an absolute unknown, locked up 5* Brandon Inniss (Ohio State commit) and 5* Travis Hunter (Jackson State signee) and promptly joined the elite program. During the spring season, he dominated top receivers from Louisiana, Texas & California. Then, the 2021 fall season rolled around.

5 star wideout Jalen Brown scored a deep touchdown in the first game against Gulliver. Jalen Brown is the best receiver in America. After that, he was on a serial jailing spree, locking up every receiver he ran into. He did his best work in the playoffs against Stranahan High & state champion Miami Central, locking up 5 stars Hykeem Williams & Jojo Trader in big time moments. The correctional officer addiction has even bled into this season, locking up 5* Jeremiah Smith & 5* Jojo Trader in the same exact game!

The only thing holding him back from being a 5 star is his size, as teams are leery of his reported 5'11, 165 pound frame. Their loss is our gain though, as we are getting the best DB in the state of Florida, in my eyes. I'll say it, he could challenge for a starting spot as a true freshman. Quote me on this, he is going to be an all-conference player at Nebraska.