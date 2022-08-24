Wednesday Flakes Brings You Hurling

It’s Ireland week here at Corn Nation so I’ve decided to give you a little bit if information on Irelands national sport, hurling. The sport of huring is over 3,000 years old. It was formed in Ireland to help warriors improve their sword-wielding skills.

What is Hurling? I’m glad you asked as I am happy to give you a brief rundown of the wonderful game.

Players to use an ash wood stick called a hurley to hit a small ball called a sliotar between the opponent’s goalposts either over the crossbar for one point or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper for three points. The sliotar can be caught in the hand and carried for not more than four steps, struck in the air or struck on the ground with the hurley. It can be kicked, or slapped with an open hand. A player who wants to carry the ball for more than four steps has to bounce or balance the sliotar on the end of the stick, and the ball can only be handled twice while in the player’s possession.

Provided that a player has at least one foot on the ground, he may make a shoulder-to-shoulder charge on an opponent who is in possession of the ball or is playing the ball, or when both players are moving in the direction of the ball.

No pads are used outside of a helmet that has a facemask.

Let’s bring back Hurling to America.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction - College Football HQ

Your look at the Nebraska vs. Northwestern preview and prediction on the Week 0 college football schedule.

Nebraska Football: How Scott Frost Can Save His Job in 2022 - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A plan for how Nebraska coach Scott Frost can save his job in the 2022 college football season.

Nebraska truths or myths: Multiple QBs vs. Northwestern? Huskers feeling the pressure? - The Athletic

As the season readies for takeoff, Mitch Sherman examines popular (or unpopular) beliefs about the Huskers to determine their validity.

Ivan Maisel reveals how much Week 0 really means for Nebraska

Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season, but On3's Ivan Maisel isn't putting too much stock in the game.

Other News From The Sporting World

Iconic Permian, ‘Friday Night Lights’ coach Gary Gaines dies at 73

Gary Gaines' 1988 team at Permian was the subject of the "Friday Night Lights" book and movie.

FSU President says Seminoles will be "very aggressive" in conference realignment - Sports Illustrated Florida State Seminoles News, Analysis and More

The comments came in the aftermath of the Big Ten signing the largest media rights deal ever by a college athletic conference.

Northern Colorado Athletics Mourns the Loss of O. Kay Dalton - University of Northern Colorado Athletics

Northern Colorado Athletics mourns the passing of long time football coach and UNC Athletics Hall of Famer O. Kay Dalton.

TideIllustrated - New deal makes Nick Saban once again college football's highest-paid coach

Nick Saban is once again the highest-paid coach in college football.

With three Heisman Trophy contenders, Ohio State has no plans to stop and smell the roses again in 2022 - CBSSports.com

The Buckeyes offense may be as electric as any we've seen recently

Nets say they've agreed with Durant to 'move forward with partnership'

The Brooklyn Nets say they have agreed to move forward with their partnership with Kevin Durant. The Nets star requested a trade earlier this summer.

What went wrong at Virginia Tech and can Brent Pry fix it? - The Washington Post

The new Hokies coach is tasked with a balancing act of modernizing the program while maintaining the Beamer culture.

Yellow Journalism

More than a Collection: An Omahan's Vinyl Gift Brings Closure, New Life to a Complicated Story - The Reader

Passing on a record collection closes a painful chapter for one Omaha family and starts another on a hopeful note

The Psychology of Cringe Comedy: Why We Love to Watch What Hurts Us - The Ringer

From ‘Da Ali G Show’ to viral TikTok videos, cringe comedy persists within pop culture. And oftentimes, the genre’s appeal is as much about the way we perceive ourselves as the comics we watch performing it.

It's Tube Screamer season – but why do we guitarists love this pedal so much?

In his latest column, ThorpyFX's Adrian Thorpe wonders what makes this circuit so infinitely tweakable, and why guitarists simply cannot get enough of them.

YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once - The Verge

YouTube TV could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously. The search giant also has optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.

Six months of war in Ukraine | The Economist

The conflict has turned into one of attrition

"Our Government Thinks We're Satanists": Slaughter to Prevail Talk Russia, War, Fighting Bears, New Music | Revolver

A rare, exclusive interview with vocalist Alex Terrible

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment