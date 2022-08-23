Frosted Flakes: Game Week! Ireland Week!

14 years ago (I honestly cannot believe it’s been that long), I spent two months student teaching in Ireland. It was a big learning experience for me as I was the only student teacher in the school and the only American. I had never been so far away from home and definitely had never been that far away by myself. It was also an experience I will never forget.

I spent most of my time in County Clare in western Ireland, in the town of Ennis. Some of my favorite things that I got to experience when in Ireland, other than the adorable children with the cutest accents in the junior school that I was student teaching at, were the following:

The Cliffs of Moher

Blarney Castle and kissing the Blarney Stone

Galway

The pubs and the music playing in them

The Guiness Factory

Dromoland Castle

Lyhnich Beach

I’m excited to see the game on Saturday and hope that we get a glimpse of some of these things. My parents and uncle are also there this week and I am excited to hear all about it when they get back.

