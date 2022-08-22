Nebrasketball: RS FR Quaran McPherson out for season with injury

Nebraska Cornhuskers redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson will miss the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season due to a season ending injury suffered during training. The native of Queens, New York redshirted last season after joining the Huskers last year from Link Year (Mo.) Prep in 2020-21.

McPherson’s recovery is expected to take six to eight months following his surgery on his left knee scheduled in the coming weeks. As a result, he will miss the entirety of the 2022-2023 season.

McPherson was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports composite. He was ranked the No. 222 player nationally, the No. 52 shooting guard in his class, and the No. 7 prospect in Missouri. McPherson’s final year in preps, he averaged 19 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game while helping Link Year to a 26-4 record and a runner-up finish at the 2021 Post Grad Nationals.

“It is disappointing to see Quaran’s redshirt freshman year end this early,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He had a very good summer and worked hard to put himself in position for playing time. Quaran came back from a similar injury back in high school to play at a high level, so he understands the rehab process ahead. Knowing the type of competitor he is, I think Quaran will do everything he can to get back healthy.”