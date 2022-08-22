Frosted Flakes: Game Week, Mullet Championship and Sandcastle Engineering

It’s game week for the Huskers! Are you excited for Week Zero?

I’m not sure how I feel yet. The last few seasons have been so disappointing that it is hard for me to think too far ahead. Maybe it is because the first opponent is Northwestern.

I know the Huskers trounced the Wildcats last year and that is part of my problem. The Huskers have gotten me to hope that they’ve turned a corner only to break my heart again. I don’t trust this team to repeat that win.

Or maybe I don’t trust the Wildcats to be bad two years in a row.

Take your pick.

(And yes, I am excited that it is finally game week, but I definitely won’t be forecasting a 56-7 Husker win in our predictions article.)

Frosted Flakes

Sports!

Reading Makes You Smarter (Maybe)

The Weekly Dump

Then There’s This

