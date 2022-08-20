Setting Questions Answered For Nebraska in Red-White Scrimmage

Nebraska Red 3, Nebraska White 0- 25-21, 25-15, 25-18

Red Team:

Kennedi Orr

Lindsay Krause

Madi Kubik

Whitney Lauenstein

Kaitlyn Hord

Maggie Mendelson (set 2 and 3)

Bekka Allick (set 1)

Lexi Rodriguez

Nicklin Hames

White Team:

Kenzie Knuckles

Anni Evans

Bekka Allick (set 2 and 3)

Maggie Mendelson (set 1)

Hayden Kubik

Maisie Boesiger

Jaylen Rayes (player and coach)

Setter Kennedi Orr runs a smooth offense. She sets a beautiful ball. Coach Cook said “she did a nice job setting, you can see how talented she is”. There will be growing pains as she learns to be a D1 setter for a top tier team, but she makes Nebraska better, period. She sets a consistently fast ball to the outside hitter which gives them space between blockers to earn kills. Tonight, she distributed the ball to all the hitters with amazing balance.

When the ball goes to all hitters in a balanced attack (meaning, all hitters have nearly equal attempts at hitting the ball) blockers are forced to guess which way the ball will go; this makes everyone on the team better. Lauren Cook West, in her radio commentary, said she had beautiful distribution and that she was “crying happy tears”. With this balanced attack, the red team hit .311.

Lexi Rodriguez led all players with 18 digs. She also served an ace and had 7 set assists. Rodriguez continues to be a forceful presence on the Husker team.

Each of the outside hitters looked great through the match. Madi Kubik, Lauren Krause and Whitney Lauenstein hit well and for high percentages. Kaitlin Hord was an intimidating blocker and produced 4 kills. The second middle position played by both Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson was present, but not yet a strength for Nebraska. This area will need to improve as the season goes on.

Nebraska plays Texas A&M Corpus Christi at home on Friday August 26th at 11 am and Tulsa at 6:30 pm. Both matches are on BTN+.