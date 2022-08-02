Frosted Flakes: Knockerball and Candy Taste-Tester Wanted

On Friday I went to a Lincoln Saltdogs baseball game. Much of my family was there as it was the second annual game that we attended as a memorial to for my cousin.

Both years I have participated in the between inning game called Knockerball. There are four people playing the game, two teams of two. The goal is to run into the player on the other team and not let them cross the finish line on the other side, but to also cross the finish line yourself while wearing big inflatable balls around your upper body.

Last year I was on the winning team and faired pretty well. This year however, I was flattened almost instantly. It had to be hilarious to watch. I was laughing as I fell out of the ball I was in when I got knocked down. My dad was not impressed at all. We had decided to play the game as guys versus girls and my dad thought that my cousin could have went a little easier on me. I thought it was fine. I was a little sore on Saturday, but it was all in fun. I’m hoping that someone else will want to play next year though.

Now on to your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following day five of fall camp Monday. Whipple spoke on Monday's practice and the importance

The Nebraska volleyball team will play on TV 18 times this season, including 14 national television broadcasts.

Three members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday.

Reporters watch early portion of fifth practice of Nebraska football fall camp

Husker special teams getting 'grimy' in hopes of looking clean when it counts

Very spirited. Dogfight. Both sides going after each other.

Those were the different ways Sean Beckton described Monday's practice. ...

Defense provides updates after Nebraska Football’s third practice of fall camp

Husker coach John Cook tries to keep NIL talk out of the team's practice facility and doesn't get involved with the inner workings of it — "I have nothing to

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes on Monday, and 11 Huskers were honored for their

Elsewhere

https://theathletic.com/3466826/2022/08/01/college-football-transfer-portal-lessons/?source=user_shared_article

Louisville contends the NCAA allegation, which came from a book by one of the key players, should be thrown out of its case

Will 'money in the hand' motivate some athletes to become a commodity?

What to expect in the first AP Top 25 college football rankings of the 2022 preseason.

What to expect in the college football transfer portal as the NCAA considers new rules.

Need a job anyone?

Online retailer Candy Funhouse has thousands of candy products awaiting your stamp of approval.