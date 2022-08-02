Luke Reimer Named To The Bednarik Award Watch List

Luke Reimer adds another trophy watch list to his preseason honors. The 6’1” junior linebacker has been added to the 2022 Bednarik Award Watch list. The Bednarik Award is given to the best defensive player in college football which is voted upon by Maxwell Football Club.

It is named after Chuck Bednarik who played for the University of Pennsylvania from 1945-48. He is best known for calling the current one sided players, “pussyfoots” for not playing both sides of the ball. As he played back during the two platoon days of the 1940’s and 50’s.

Luke had a stellar sophomore season with the Huskers. Playing in all twelve games while amassing 108 tackles, 6 TFL, and 1 interception. He was also a honorable mention all Big Ten, Big Ten Player of the week for September 13th, and was named Nebraska Linebacker of the year.

The is Luke’s second watch list for the season as he was named to the Butkus watch list a week ago. The last Husker to win the Bednarik Award was Ndamukong Suh in 2009.