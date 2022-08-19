Friday Flakes: Preseason #1 Ranked Nebraska Volleyball Has Bud — A Horse — on the Support Staff

This is no laughing matter. Or else maybe it is. Regardless, it’s a perfect subject for Friday Flakes.

Corn Nation’s baseball writer, Aaron Rastovski, was perusing the Huskers.com website and noticed something odd when looking at the list of volleyball coaches and support staff.

Here is Bud’s bio from Huskers.com :

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook has announced a change to his coaching staff. Volunteer assistant Joby Ramos has accepted a full-time assistant coach position at Iowa Western Community College after three years working with the Huskers. ”Joby has been a valuable part of our program the last three years,” Cook said. “He loves to be in the gym and will run beach programs in the summer. We all appreciate his hard work and look forward to watching him do great things.” While Cook hits the trails to find a new volunteer assistant for the 2022 season, he has decided in the spur of the moment to turn to a trusty sidekick to help the Huskers make hay the rest of the spring and into early summer: his horse, Bud. “Bud will be our new volunteer coach to step in for Joby,” Cook said. “Bud has great wisdom and understands how to build ‘Ultimate Trust’. The more we have gotten to know Bud, he has a lot of great things to say to our team each day about life and coaching. He is an expert on nutrition and hydration. His experience with herds will continue to help build our team culture. We are going to saddle him with a lot of responsibility.” Bud brings 11 years of life experience and hard work to the stable. Behind the scenes, Bud has been carrying Coach Cook and the Husker volleyball program for the better part of 2022, and he will continue to provide a lift as the Huskers rein in their sights on Omaha 2022. “We’re going to be ‘All Go, No Whoa’,” Bud neighed.

Obviously Coach John Cook is willing to turn over any leaf to get an advantage! Obviously, this is something Fred Hoiberg and Scott Frost might want to check out.

Big Ten Conference announces groundbreaking media rights deal worth more than $7 billion - On3

The Big Ten Conference just made waves, announcing a historic media rights deal that’ll feature the conference across multiple networks, including CBS, FOX, NBC and NBC’s Peacock.

The 3-2-1: Position battles, surprises, and Blackshirts as NU puts a bow on fall camp - On3 ($)

We continue our weekly column, “The 3-2-1,” which looks at some of the top current storylines surrounding Husker athletics.

Here we recap three new things we learned, ask two pressing questions, and make one bold prediction.

Fastbreak: Zeigler brings experience, connections to Nebraska basketball - On3 ($)

Head coach Fred Hoiberg formally introduced his newest assistant coach hire, Ernie Zeigler, during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is a full recap of what Hoiberg and Zeigler had to say…

Three questions I still have about Nebraska's defense ($)

ach side of the ball comes with its own set of questions in 2022 as Nebraska is coming off its fifth straight losing season and fourth under head coach Scott Frost, who has only led the Huskers to victory six times in the team’s last 20 games.

Nebraska changed out its coaching staff on offense. The Huskers switched up its roster and brought in a host of new players with new expectations. The team has had a spring and is now deep into its fall camp with less than two weeks from the first opponent in Northwestern.

Here are some questions I still have for the defensive side of the ball:

Morning Mash: Omar Brown's versatility; Ernie Zeigler's words on Hoiberg; Chinander on the Husker offense

Safety isn't the easiest position to rotate, so I'll be curious how much Nebraska actually pulls that off in game action. But Erik Chinander does have about four or five guys he likes there.

Zeigler's recruiting ties, past head coaching experience strongly appealed to Hoiberg

It's not that further confirmation was needed for Fred Hoiberg to believe he made a strong hire with his newest assistant coach. Yet there it was as the Nebraska head coach's phone buzzed again and again early this week. The calls were from coaches he had considered for the very job he was giving to another.

Source - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5M after settlement between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Thursday reached a settlement in the Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter, agreeing that the Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve an 11-game suspension after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, a league source told ESPN.

College Football Playoff board discusses possibility, potential of restructuring how college football is governed, sources say

The 11 college presidents and chancellors who make up the College Football Playoff's board of managers met via Zoom on Monday and began a discussion that could reshape the future of college sports, sources told ESPN.

Multiple sources told ESPN that the board of managers briefly discussed the possibility of restructuring how college football is governed, with the idea presented of major college football potentially being governed outside of the NCAA. The most logical place for the sport to be run outside of the NCAA would be under the auspices of the CFP, which was discussed on the call. The CFP currently oversees the sport's postseason playoff and has contractual ties to other marquee postseason bowl games.

Another report LeBron “adamant” Lakers make roster upgrades as part of extension talks

LeBron James will be a Laker for two more years after agreeing to a 1+1, $97.1 million extension with the team.

However, LeBron didn’t just sign the offer when it was first put in front of him on Aug. 4. The first meeting with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham was more about roster upgrades and on-court strategy, not the extension. Now a new report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic echoes the idea LeBron is asking more of the Lakers.

Data shows how huge the Decoldest Crawford NIL ad really was– and not just in Nebraska

Malachi Coleman saw the ad just like you probably did and sent off a lighthearted Twitter message to Decoldest Crawford.

"Need to teach me some actin classes," the Husker receiver recruiting target Coleman tweeted to the Nebraska freshman receiver Crawford, who became one of this week's viral video sensations.

"Got you teammate," Crawford responded with four laughing emojis.

The Nightmare Travel Days Coming for USC and UCLA Athletes - WSJ ($)

Even with the most creative scheduling models, there is no way around the reality that Trojans and Bruins athletes are about to be spending a lot more time on the road when the schools join the Big Ten

99% of movies don't have a better ending than this pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

