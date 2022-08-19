Top Ten Favorite Video Games of All-Time Countdown: Number One!

Welcome back to the Top 10 Favorite Video Games of All-Tim Countdown. We are finally at the end.

With this countdown, Jon Johnston and I will count down our top 10 favorite video games of all time. The background of the countdown can be found in the 10th place link, but as you can probably tell, Jon and I grew up playing different video games as I grew up in the greatest era of all time and Jon grew up in a different one.

Now for our final installment of our favorite video games of all time.

Nate’s 1st Place Game - Metal Gear Solid

The game that changed everything for me. Watching the video below, the graphics were so pedestrian, but at the time everything about the game was fantastic.

The story. The bosses. The stealth tactics.

This was my experience of “playing” with the bad guys. I loved just going around corners and knocking just to get their attention. Then going and hiding as the bad guy would look and sound confused and then just move on with life.

The map at the top which showed their field of vision was awesome as well.

One of the most original ideas from this game was when you fought Psycho Mantis. He was a psychic, and it was like he could read your mind and knew where you were going.

I’m not sure how I figured this out. I might have heard about it from a friend or something but if you unplugged your controller from port 1 and inserted it in port 2 then Psycho Mantis could no longer read your mind.

Brilliant.

I assume everybody reading this play the game so there really isn’t much to say. I loved it.

Jon’s 1st Place Game - Skyrim

Earlier, I said Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most perfect video game ever created. Can there be something better?

If there is, it’s The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

I can’t even imagine calling yourself a gamer if you haven’t played this game. The world is free-roaming and immense. The game play is varied; you can play as one of 10 different races. Three different types of elves, an orc, a cat (Khajit), corporate dude (Imperial), Lizard (Argonian), so you can play through the game many times and have a different experience.

This game was released in 2011 and remains one of the best gaming experiences to this day. It’s a combination of story-telling and variety very rare in gaming.

There are so many games who rely on the “go there, do this, get that thing you want” trope they become unplayable over time. Skyrim uses that, but the adventure along the way remains interesting enough it doesn’t get boring.

It’s remains immersive enough I listen to the Soundtrack as focus music, and looking on YouTube, it’s clear others do the same.

I don’t have this game on my PS4. That needs to be fixed, because it’s time to face the Dragons again.

I mean, look at this:

You don’t even have to play the game to escape this world we live in. You can just listen to the music while you’re working and BAM!, you are right there in the mountains.

Go to 15:40 in this video.

The only negative thing I can say about this game is that the vampire bit creeped me out a little. That’s very nitpicky.

If you’ve never played this (I can’t imagine what kind of nincompoop you’d be if you were playing gobs of games but never played Skyrim), you need to correct that error right NOW!