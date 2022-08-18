Scott Frost Shocks Absolutely No One And Announces The Starting QB Will Be....

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Casey Thompson will start for the Cornhuskers against Northwestern when they open the season in Ireland. He beat out Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers, and Heinrich Harrberg. There are a few others but you have already forgotten their names because you now know who is starting at QB for the Big Red.

Casey was picked by many to start even before practice started this fall. He comes in with some of the better stats of the QB’s. All of it coming from his time in burnt orange and white. Last season Casey had quarterback rating of 62.6. He totaled 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns, with just 9 interceptions as the Texas Longhorns quarterback.

You know, the Texas Longhorns. His old team that got beat by Kansas in OT last season. Yeah, he got sick of getting beat by the Jayhawks and came to Nebraska. It’s a crazy world we live in now.

So yeah, Casey will be leading the Huskers into battle as they take on the Wildcats in the Land of Saints and Scholars on August 27th.

Now, it’s official.