Noa Pola-Gates Makes Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List

Noa Pola-Gates in the middle of a battle for playing time in the secondary. Secondary coach Travis Fisher has mentioned that the competition in his room is in a good place.

Pola-Gates may have found the ace up his sleeve as he was named the the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List.

