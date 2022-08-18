Noa Pola-Gates Makes Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List

Noa Pola-Gates in the middle of a battle for playing time in the secondary. Secondary coach Travis Fisher has mentioned that the competition in his room is in a good place.
Pola-Gates may have found the ace up his sleeve as he was named the the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List.
.@NoaPolaGates21 has been named to the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watchlist ☠️#GBR pic.twitter.com/fueG7papct— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 18, 2022
The statement from the Athletic Department:
Nebraska defensive back Noa Pola-Gates has been named to the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List announced Thursday. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
Pola-Gates, a sophomore defensive back from Gilbert, Ariz., has played in 18 career games as a Husker over the past three seasons. Last season, he played in eight contests, primarily on special teams coverage units. Pola-Gates has also exceled in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2020.
The watch list features 85 players from 43 FBS programs. The five finalists for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be unveiled on December 1st and the winner will be announced on December 15th.
