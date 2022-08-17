Frosted Flakes: Decoldest NIL Deal

Nebraska Wide Receiver, Decoldest Crawford has a NIL deal with SOS Heating and Air. The commercial that they made for it is brilliant.

"I'm always Decoldest."



There's no better person to advertise a heating and cooling company than Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford



️ @SOSHVACOmaha | @Yrncold pic.twitter.com/ZLDgIOi8SU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 16, 2022

I cannot wait to see what other companies and players can find a match made in heaven partnership like this one.

Nebraska

‘Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone’ tourism campaign leads to national award

Members of the Nebraska Tourism team received the much sought-after Mercury Award in front of an audience of more than 1,000 at the event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

KLIN and 1620 The Zone Uniting to Break the Curse on Nebraska Football - All Huskers

Husker fans invited to help put an end to NU’s hex

Chinander Comments on Defensive Depth - University of Nebraska

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following Tuesday's practice. Chinander talked about the depth of the defense and the competition

Three Huskers Head to U.S. Gymnastics Championships - University of Nebraska

Three Nebraska men's gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., this week at the Amalie Arena.

Nebraska Football: All-Time Cornhuskers Team - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

Here is a lineup of the best coaches and players in Nebraska Cornhuskers program history.

Nebraska Football’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing - All Huskers

It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?

John Cook on the radio: The reaction to No. 1 national rank; Waverly pipeline and more | Volleyball | journalstar.com

What did the Husker coach think of his team being named No. 1 in the nation in the preseason poll? Well, he was a little surprised.

Elsewhere

The exhibition is the first collegiate volleyball match ever played on Mackinac Island. https://t.co/sz5kghnEXK — MLive (@MLive) August 15, 2022

Manti Te’o Reveals Who Inspired Him to Open Up About Catfishing - Sports Illustrated News

The linebacker decided to share his story after attending a concert in 2017 with his Saints teammates.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his father explained how the Padres star tested positive for steroids. Does the story add up?

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his father said his positive drug test was the result of a mistake in treating ringworm. We broke down the explanation with an expert.

Texas falls outside preseason college football rankings despite first-place vote in coaches poll | Fox News

The Texas Longhorns will start the season with a few key players on the mend and outside of the AP Top 25 poll after receiving a first-place vote in the coaches poll.

The 10 most intriguing figures ahead of the 2022 college football season

Can Bryce Young become the first repeat Heisman winner since Archie Griffin? How will Lincoln Riley fare in his first year at USC? Will the Pac-12 stay together?