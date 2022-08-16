Nebraska Huskers release “Battle in the Vault” matchups

The Nebraska Cornhuskers non-conference schedule was released just over three weeks ago. However, among its games was a new “Battle in the Vault” event that wasn’t given much more information than that the Huskers will face Queens University on Dec. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Today we now have the rest of the inaugural event’s participants.

The Campio Sports inaugural Battle in the Vault will feature six teams that include Nebraska versus Queens University, Mississippi State versus Drake, and Concordia versus Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Huskers will play in the evening, but the exact start times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Queens went 30-4 last season, is moving up to the Division I ranks in 2022-23, and is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conf­erence.

The Bulldogs are the top team of the event in terms of 2021-22’s final KenPom rankings and finish to the season last year. MSU went 18–16 (8–10 SEC) while qualifying for the NIT and finishing No. 49 in KenPom. Drake finished No. 84 in KenPom and went 25–11 (13–5 MVC) while advancing to the Championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and the quarterfinals of the CBI.

The Concordia-Nebraska Bulldogs are in the NAIA and went 28-7 (15-5 GPAC) last season while advancing to the NAIA National Quarterfinals. The Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles also compete in the NAIA and went 34-3 (22-2 KCAC), winning both the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season title and conference tournament title while advancing to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament before falling to Thomas More.

As to why Pinnacle Bank Arena was picked as the venue, Campio event organizer Jake Headrick had the following comment:

“When we decided to build this event, we were looking for a place that has pride in their teams and area. There is no fan base more loyal than the people of Nebraska and the teams coming to this event have great ties to the area and region.”

