Tuesday Flakes Brings A Choice Between Two Mascots

One mascot has been around since the beginning of time. Or, some will say this is so.

The other “popped” up in the 1990’s. With much skepticism.

The newer one is in the Mascot Hall of fame. Yeah, believe it or not. That did happen.

Locally and nationally, they bring either love or scorn depending who you talk to and their beliefs.

The Herbie/Lil’ Red debate on which mascot is better has been going on for a few decades now. Let’s do a little vote to see which one you like the most.

Poll Which Nebraska mascot is the best? Herbie

Lil’ Red vote view results 82% Herbie (101 votes)

17% Lil’ Red (22 votes) 123 votes total Vote Now

Also, let us know your thoughts on them in the comments below.

