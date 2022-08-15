Nebraska Cornhuskers receive vote in preseason AP Poll

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially enter the season in the receiving votes column for the preseason Associated Press Poll. The Huskers did not receive any votes last week in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released today with UNL just squeaking into the list with one vote in the receiving votes column.

BREAKING: Who’s No. 1? Alabama tops the preseason AP Top 25 for the 9th time but there are familiar foes lurking in the top five.



See the whole poll presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/XOimkiHXuj — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 15, 2022

AP Poll

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason poll, with five others receiving votes. Three opponents for the Huskers this fall are currently ranked in the AP Poll along with three other teams receiving votes. The SEC leads the way with six teams ranked in the top-25 of the preseason poll while the ACC is just ahead of the Big Ten with five teams. The Big 12 and Pac-12 bring up the rear of the Power Five, with three teams each.

Big Ten teams are in bold.

Full AP Results:

Alabama (54 first-place votes) Ohio State (6 first-place votes) Georgia (3 first-place votes) Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State North Carolina State USC Michigan State Miami (FL) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Others Receiving Votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

It looks like Brett McMurphy of Action Network is who cast a vote for Nebraska.