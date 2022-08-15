Nebraska Football’s 2022 Alternate Uniform Will Honor 1983’s Scoring Explosion

Well on a slow news day, Nebraska has announced it’s alternates for the 2022 season.

They have decided to honor one of the greatest non-national championship team in school history with the 1983 “Scoring Explosion.”

The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers

#GBR pic.twitter.com/ipLDDIz7nc — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 15, 2022

That team was known for having Turner Gill, Irving Fryar and Heisman winning Mike Rozier. Also don’t forget about Dean Steinkuhler who won the Outland trophy. The 1983 Nebraska football team had five All-Americans and averaged over 50 points per game.

The debate has already started. Will the older fans love it? Some are excited about the stripe down the side of the pants.

I would agree that they aren’t that much different than the current uniforms. At least compared to some of the past alternates. Regardless, it is fun to think about that 1983 team that sometimes gets forgotten.

Unless I have missed it, I don’t know if they announced which game they are wearing them. It is my assumption that it will be for the Oklahoma game.

What do you think?

If you need a little reminder of what that team looked like.