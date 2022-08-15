Nebraska Ranked #1 in Preseason Volleyball Poll

The expectation is set; Nebraska is ranked #1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Also earning first place votes: #2 Texas and #3 Wisconsin.

While Texas and Nebraska don’t play head to head this season they do have common opponents. Both teams play Ohio State, Minnesota and Stanford this season.

The same is true for Louisville and Nebraska; they don’t play but they have common opponents. Louisville and Nebraska both play Ohio State, Stanford and Kentucky.

Of course Nebraska and Wisconsin play but we have to wait until October 26th to see it.

Here are the top 25 teams (with my comments)

1. Nebraska

2. Texas

3. Wisconsin

4. Louisville

5. Minnesota (move the gophers to 7 and buckeyes to 5)

6. Pittsburgh

7. Ohio State (couple higher in my book)

8. Washington

9 Georgia Tech

10. BYU

11. Kentucky

12. UCLA

13. Purdue (should be lots lower)

14. Stanford (should be higher)

15. Florida

16. Baylor

17. Illinois

18. Creighton (should be higher)

19. Oregon

20. Penn State (should be lower)

21. Western Kentucky

22. Utah

23. Kansas

24. USC

25. San Diego

Who is too high, too low or missing in this ranking? Who do you move around in your top 25? GBR!!