Nebraska Ranked #1 in Preseason Volleyball Poll

The expectation is set; Nebraska is ranked #1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Also earning first place votes: #2 Texas and #3 Wisconsin.
While Texas and Nebraska don’t play head to head this season they do have common opponents. Both teams play Ohio State, Minnesota and Stanford this season.
The same is true for Louisville and Nebraska; they don’t play but they have common opponents. Louisville and Nebraska both play Ohio State, Stanford and Kentucky.
Of course Nebraska and Wisconsin play but we have to wait until October 26th to see it.
Here are the top 25 teams (with my comments)
1. Nebraska
2. Texas
3. Wisconsin
4. Louisville
5. Minnesota (move the gophers to 7 and buckeyes to 5)
6. Pittsburgh
7. Ohio State (couple higher in my book)
8. Washington
9 Georgia Tech
10. BYU
11. Kentucky
12. UCLA
13. Purdue (should be lots lower)
14. Stanford (should be higher)
15. Florida
16. Baylor
17. Illinois
18. Creighton (should be higher)
19. Oregon
20. Penn State (should be lower)
21. Western Kentucky
22. Utah
23. Kansas
24. USC
25. San Diego
Who is too high, too low or missing in this ranking? Who do you move around in your top 25? GBR!!
Loading comments...