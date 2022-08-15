Frosted Flakes: Back to School, First Pitch, and Salami

It is back-to-school time. Ranchhands 1 and 2 have headed back to Lincoln for a week of parties (they tell me it is a week for getting books, moving into the new place, etc. but I know better). Ranchhand 3 is starting his junior year of high school tomorrow.

At work, the faculty return to campus this week and the students won’t be far behind. My nice quiet summer where I thought I’d get so much stuff done has flown by and I still have lots to do.

Back to school also means we are getting closer to Husker football.

I have dreaded the start of the last couple of seasons. Even when I talked myself into irrational hope, I still dreaded the season. It turns out I had good reason for that.

This year, I don’t have hope. I don’t have dread. It is much worse.

I have ambivalence.

No anticipation. No worries. It will be what it will be.

How are you feeling about the season?

Frosted Flakes

Former Husker impresses in first preseason game

The former Nebraska center left a great impression on scouts and fans alike after his first action on the field as a professional.

A lot of the Husker articles clipped below are about the o-line. That should surprise no one.

Huskers head coach Frost pleased with offensive line two weeks before opener

With just two weeks until the Nebraska football team's season opener against Northwestern and the offensive line is definitely one of the biggest question marks for the Huskers.

Frost confirms one serious injury for Huskers heading into final scrimmage

The head coach also announced how many players will make the trip overseas for the season opener.

Salmon Says: Huskers vs weddings? | Grand Island Local News | theindependent.com

Well, it’s that time of year, I don’t mean back to school, although that is relevant. I mean the season of weddings and Husker football. It’s the season where people

O-Lineman Turner Corcoran Back at Practice for Nebraska Football - All Huskers

Knee injury sidelines freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford

Husker Soccer Closes Exhibition Play with 2-0 Shutout - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – In its final exhibition game of the year, the Nebraska soccer team defeated Tulsa 2-0 on Thursday night at Hibner Stadium in front of 700 fans.

Nebraska offensive lineman Prochazka primed for return to Huskers this year

Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka was thrown into the fire his true freshman season for the Huskers.

Scott Frost, Bryan Applewhite set to sort top running backs after 'giant leap' in camp | Huskers | columbustelegram.com

Through three weeks of camp, Scott Frost said he’s thrilled with the running backs' progress, which opens the door for a good problem to have.

Sports!!

David Popovici Breaks 100-Meter Freestyle Record at 17 Years Old - Sports Illustrated News

The record stood for 13 years before being broken.

Kayleb Wagner broke Derrick Henry's rushing record. Can he get an FBS scholarship?

The Florida high school senior broke Derrick Henry's state rushing record last year. But he's still waiting for interest from top colleges.

How Serena Williams, other retiring stars will improve women's sports

Some of the world's greatest athletes - from Serena Williams to Sue Bird - are retiring. But their careers in women's sports aren't over.

The Royals’ new ballpark food is absolutely terrifying - SBNation.com

Would you eat this hot mess?

Bills rookie Matt Araiza blasts 82-yard punt in preseason game vs Colts | Fox News

Matt Araiza made a good case for staring punter with the Buffalo Bills with a booming kick in the team's first NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Reading Makes You Smarter (Mostly)

Turns out most famous people aren’t that famous at all - Big Think

An interactive “globe of notability” shows the curious correspondences and the strange landscape of global fame.

Missouri cavers found and rescued a dog nearly 2 months after she went missing : NPR

What was supposed to be a caving excursion in Missouri turned into a rescue mission after a dog was found curled up and malnourished about 500 feet into the cave system.

Turkey's underground city of 20,000 people - BBC Travel

More than 85m beneath the famous fairy chimneys of Cappadocia lies a massive subterranean city that was in near-constant use for thousands of years.

Alcohol helped shape civilization and ferment innovation, says author | CBC Radio

Given the enormous costs of intoxication, why has the consumption of alcohol remained at the heart of social life? Author Edward Slingerland says it was essential to human evolution.

Rare Mysterious Mineral On Mars Is Evidence Of More Complex Volcanic History | IFLScience

A mineral discovered by NASA’s Curiosity is on Earth associated with evolved volcanic systems.

How Do Astronauts Shower in Space? | HowStuffWorks

Skipping your daily shower doesn't necessarily mean you're lazy — it can actually be good for your skin, say doctors.

Semitrailer turns over in Kentucky, spills beer | AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A semitrailer loaded with beer turned over in Kentucky on Wednesday, spilling cases just off an interstate ramp. The truck crashed around 8:50 a.m. while traveling from the Interstate 71 ramp to I-265 in northeastern Louisville, news outlets reported.

Does drinking coffee help you live longer? | Live Science

Habitual coffee consumption may lower your risk of heart disease and death in a given time period, but the jury is still out on whether it promotes longevity.

The Weekly Dump

Anonymous poop gifting site hacked, customers exposed

ShitExpress, a web service that lets you send a box of feces along with a personalized message to friends and enemies, has been breached after a...

Then There’s This