Five Heart Podcast 290: Dr. Offense Talks About The Defense

It’s just Dr. Offense - Hoss - and I on this episode in which we talk about the 2022 Nebraska defense.
Our talking points:
- Nobody talks about defensive tendencies. Why? Because it’s complicated. Hoss explains.
- Jon proposes that Erik Chinander fears the deep ball. Hoss retorts.
- Hoss gives his thoughts on the defensive line and defensive secondary.
- There’s many people who will define Nebraska’s defense as a 3-4, or a 4-3, or 4-2-5. Truth is, it is ALL OF THESE. We
- WHo does Hoss see as being the best MVPs?
- Finally, Hoss puts a plug in for the Josh Pate - Late Kick Podcast
