Eli Rice Commits To Nebraska

We know it’s almost football season but that doesn’t mean Nebrasketball sleeps. Nebrasketball is ever watching and working. It never rests and will give you hope when you least expect it.

Nebrasketball has been putting its work in.

There has been little chatter of late but the Huskers pick up what might be a hot commit from Eli Rice. Eli is a 6’7” guard who will be playing his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida. He originally hails from Hendersonville, TN.

Eli quietly had his tour of the university on July 31st and August 1st. It was not well known that he was on campus but his time there had an effect. The major pull for him was the connection between head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant coach Adam Howard.

“We built that relationship quick, and I just knew right away off the vibes they were giving off that it would be a great fit,” Rice said. “I went on that visit, and I literally didn’t have to ask any questions; they were answering everything before I even had to ask a question. I just knew it was a perfect fit.”

He is currently a two star recruit but has offers from the likes of Iona, Rhode Island, Georgetown, and VCU. The talk is that his profile might be going up soon so don’t be surprised if other teams start taking notice of him in the next few months. Expect a stellar senior season from Eli this upcoming school year.