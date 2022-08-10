Wednesday Flakes Brings You The News...Just The News

I’ve got nothing for you this morning. Just a lot of news. Read the news.

Maybe give us your favorite places to get your news in the comments below? That should be fun.

Mankilling Mastodons

Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career

It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his...

Battles Continue for Top Spots on Nebraska Football Defense - All Huskers

Two days after scrimmage, Huskers complete 10th practice of preseason camp

Nebraska Volleyball holds first practice of the season

The Huskers held an up-tempo workout with a roster filled with talent.

Pluhowsky Finishes Second at PWBA Tour Championship - University of Nebraska

Dallas, Texas - Former Husker Shannon Pluhowsky earned runner-up honors at the PWBA Tour Championship Tuesday night, falling to Stephanie Zavala, 252-181, in the

Nebraska’s brand power amid 5 consecutive losing seasons? What the TV numbers say - The Athletic

"I think our brand is strong," Nebraska AD Trev Alberts said. "And just like with our fan base, we can’t take that for granted.”

Other News From The Sporting World

Roger Goodell: Evidence warrants year-long ban for Deshaun Watson | RSN

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Deshaun Watson’s “egregious” violations and “predatory behavior” call for a suspension of one year.

Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury | AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant was one of the most photogenic sports figures in Los Angeles and images of him seen by millions around the world — smiling in victory, grimacing in agony — keep his memory alive.

Judge rules LIV players can't join PGA Tour playoffs

A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that LIV Golf players will not be permitted to join the PGA Tour's playoffs.

LOOK: Oklahoma Little League player consoles pitcher that hit him in head during LLWS qualifier in Texas - CBSSports.com

A true act of sportsmanship was on display during Tuesday's Southwest Region championship

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick: ‘I could argue that our independence has never been more valuable than it is right now’

To hear athletic director Jack Swarbrick tell it, Notre Dame will not put its independence on the auction block.

The Lessons Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Learned From the 2021 Season - The Ringer

Patrick Mahomes survived the first slump of his career last season. Now, he and the Chiefs are trying to reinvent their offense while the rest of the AFC West is racing to catch up.

Blaseball: birthing hope through chaos - The Verge

The absurdist online game Blaseball has built a collaborative, diverse community around shaping the rules of a bizarre alternate reality version of baseball.

The Big Ten Toys With Athlete Unionization. Again. - WSJ

After a brief and failed organizing effort at Penn State, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren says he is open to discussing the topic that was once unthinkable in college athletics

Yellow Journalism

Keith Morris: “We didn’t consider Black Flag to be a punk… | Kerrang!

Black Flag and Circle Jerks legend Keith Morris reflects on a life in punk – from the volatile Southern Californian scene to the Decline Of Western…

Largest construction project in Peru State history - RIVER COUNTRY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Construction will focus on student wellness and recreation

Why McDonald’s McPlant Became a McFlop | Bon Appétit

A mere six months after launch, McDonald’s quietly ended its brief and underwhelming McPlant experiment.

A HOME GYM TO SHAKE THE FOUNDATIONS OF HEAVEN

Put something on the walls. Play music. Make it a place you want to be, and put something you like in there to move you.

Why Nietzsche envied (and pitied) the stupidity of animals - Big Think

How can we be so sure that human intelligence is a good thing, when we’re not sure if intelligence even exists as a quantifiable concept.

Hiker Traffic on Colorado Fourteeners Plummeted in 2021 - Backpacker

Driven by closures and new parking rules, hikers spent 27% fewer days hiking the state's highest mountains in 2021 than they did in 2020.

Hyperion, world's tallest living tree, is off-limits to visitors now : NPR

Hyperion, the world's tallest living tree, has suffered as hikers in California's Redwood National Park damaged its habitat. Now, prospective visitors face a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.

