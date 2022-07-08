Nebrasketball: Assistant Armon Gates Headed To Oregon

It’s been a few days since there was any real activity in Husker Nation so we figured that Friday would be a good day to have something come up. I mean, what is the point of the offseason if there isn’t some sort of random movement within the programs?

It has been reported by On3.com that long time Nebraska Basketball assistant Armon Gates is headed to Oregon to join Greg Altman and his staff. Gates was originally hired by Tim Miles during his final season as head coach for the Huskers. He stayed on with Fred Hoiberg after Miles was let go of and specifically worked with the guards.

This will be the third assistant that Fred will have to replace after Doc Sadler and Matt Abdelmassih were let go of earlier this offseason.

Armon previously served as associate head coach at the University of Florida before coming to Lincoln. His older brother Dennis is currently head coach at the University of Missouri.

