Five Heart Podcast 286: Summer Conversations with Hoss - Pt. 1

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Hoss Reuter, recent Masters graduate from UNL, rejoins the podcast. It’s the first of a series of indefinite episodes we’re calling “Summer Conversations with Hoss.”

On this first installment, we discuss the difference between incremental improvement and the new standard, marked improvement.

Hoss shares some insight into schemes from the past, from our opponents, and the most frustrating loss(es) of the 2021 season.

It’s good to have him back.