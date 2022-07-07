Thursday Flakes: Traveling to Saudi Arabia, Genghis Khan’s Lost Tomb and a Weird Border

My 4th of July weekend was great. I spent the morning hiking with my brother and his girlfriend at Glen Helen Nature Preserve near Dayton, Ohio. Afterwards, we headed over to Dave and Buster’s for good old fashioned competition. This was the first time I had been to a Dave and Buster’s and I have to say I was pretty impressed with the mix of classic and modern arcade games. My birthday is this weekend and more hiking is in the plans with a return to Hocking Hills State Park on the docket.

Here is are a few questions to get the conversation going? Would you rent a sleeping pod for four hours on an airplane? Will Genghis Khan’s tomb ever be found? Have you been to Dave and Buster’s? What is your favorite game at the arcade? Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Nebraska Recruiting: The Latest on Huskers’ Commits and Targets Heading Into July | Football | Hail Varsity

Nebraska has added three commitments to its 2023 recruiting class since Saturday: Georgia wide receiver Barry Jackson Jr., Louisiana wide receiver Omarion Miller and Texas linebacker Dylan Rogers. The trio are commitments 11, 12 and 13 to Nebraska’s class, with both Miller and Rogers making their announcements Tuesday afternoon.

Padding the Stats: Padding the Stats: On NBA Summer League and Isaiah Roby in San Antonio | Basketball | Hail Varsity

Bryce and the Charlotte Hornets will open summer league play against Indiana on Friday, while Trey McGowens and the Los Angeles Clippers will begin on Saturday against Memphis. The league will run all next week as well, wrapping up on Sunday, July 17th. If you’re unfamiliar with the NBA Summer League, it provides recent draft picks and other NBA hopefuls an opportunity to play together in front of professional scouts.

Tominaga Makes National Team Debut | Basketball | Huskers.com

Tominanga, was the only Japanese player in double figures, has he hit 6-of-14 shots from the field, including five 3-pointers. Tominaga also added two assists and two steals in 24 minutes of work off the bench. Former Husker Jack McVeigh, who played at NU from 2016-18, made his return to national team action for Australia in this contest as well, finishing with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes off the bench.

Registration Deadline for Football Road Race Approaching | Sports | Huskers.com

Fans can register for the races by going to huskers.com/roadrace. Online registration is open until Saturday, July 16th at 6 p.m. CT. The entrance fee is $25 for the one-mile Fun Run and $30 for the 5K. On Wednesday, July 13th at 6 p.m., registration fees will increase by $10. Lastly, individuals can register in-person for a late registration fee of $50 for the 5K and $45 for the one-mile Fun Run the morning of the race.

Travel and the Rest

What You Need to Know for Traveling to Europe This Year | Travel | Travel Pulse

The major tourist destinations in Europe are packed this summer, so there’s not many options for a last-minute vacation. With that in mind, plan two to three months out in order to secure hotels in the best locations. Waiting until just a few weeks out will result in little to no choice in accommodations.

Top Takeaways from Busy 4th of July Holiday Travel Weekend | Travel | Travel Pulse

After more than 7,800 delays alone on Friday, July 1 into, out of or within the United States, the flight-tracking service FlightAware reported a total of 6,600 delays and cancellations on Saturday and 5,016 combined on Sunday. As of 2 p.m. on Monday the 4th, there were only 1,538 delays and cancellations.

Non-Awkward Ways to Meet People on the Road | Travel | Lonely Planet

Join a walking tour: Not only is this a great (and often free) way to acquaint yourself with a new city, but the nature of walking tours lends to easy conversation.

The Best Neighborhoods in Panama City | Travel | Lonely Planet

From the cobbled streets of Casco Viejo to the sleek skyscrapers of the downtown business district, Panama’s cosmopolitan capital has many faces. Panama City is a vibrant hub for history, business and culture – there’s even a rainforest within the city limits.

Air New Zealand is Adding Lie-Flat Beds in Economy | Travel | Lonely Planet

The new product, dubbed “Skynest,” includes six sleeping pods, which economy and premium economy fliers will be able to book in four-hour intervals on the airline’s longest flights in addition to their regular seats. The lie-flat sleep berths will begin rolling out in 2024, when its eight new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes begin to fly.

Venice Will Soon Have a Tourist Fee for Day-Trippers | Travel | Lonely Planet

Day-trippers will have to sign up online the day they plan to visit and pay a fee ranging from three euros to ten euros per person, depending on the time of year and how crowded the city is, the AP reported. Those who don’t pay the tax will risk a fine up to 300 euros (or $315).

The World’s Weirdest Border | Travel | BBC

Perhaps the world’s most complicated boundary, a narrow bike trail offers a window into a region that has been the battleground of Europe and is where culture and geography intersect.

A Mysterious Cult That Predates Stonehenge | Travel | BBC

Spread over a vast, remote landscape in north-western Saudi Arabia are millennia-old archaeological remains that could change our understanding of prehistory.

Visiting Saudi Arabia as a Woman | Travel | Traveller Australia

At Jeddah, there is no welcoming committee, no car, no tour guide waiting for me at the gate; I simply fumble with the usual tourist dramas of getting cash, getting a SIM card, getting an Uber (yes, Uber is here) to the hotel I’ve booked online. I am helped by two very young women at the local tourism desk, a large, open stand in the middle of Jeddah airport.

8 of the Most Awe-Aspiring Alpine Lake Hikes in America | Nature | Outside

It’ll take some miles to reach these eight remote, high-elevation lakes, but what better way to cap off a strenuous trek than diving into cool, crystal-clear water?

Is the Lost Tomb of Genghis Khan Hiding in Plain Sight? | History | Big Think

Unlike other world rulers, Genghis Khan was laid to rest not inside an elaborate mausoleum but an unmarked grave somewhere in Mongolia. Maybe.

Last But Not Least

Well it’s hard to miss a big hole like this one.

(Mirror):#Plane travels for 14 hours with hole in side of aircraft after 'bang' heard on take-off : The Emirates plane was grounded in Brisbane after passengers heard a loud bang after take-off in Dubai and a large hole formed on .. https://t.co/ltVn0mtd1q — NewsOnePlace.com (@newsoneplace) July 5, 2022

We’re all missing football but thankfully I found this gem recently.

Remembering Montana Tech's Bob Green.



By far the funniest coach in college football history.



pic.twitter.com/GOaj7q1G02 — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) July 5, 2022

WHAT. A. GOAL.