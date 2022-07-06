Wednesday Flakes Brings You A Summer Cold

I’ve been hit by a summer cold. These things are never fun.

Mankilling Mastodons

How Nebraska will be impacted by Big Ten adding USC, UCLA: Sherman - The Athletic

Time will tell if the additions of USC and UCLA prove advantageous for Nebraska football, but things will forever be different.

Scott Frost, Herm Edwards top coaches on the hot seat | | hastingstribune.com

This upcoming college football season can be a make-or-break year for several coaches who face tremendous pressure to succeed on the gridiron.

Other News From The Sporting World

Bill Moos believes Pac-12/Big XII merger adds up

But be wary of those who want to cherry pick

Big 12 in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teams after USC, UCLA defections to Big Ten - CBSSports.com

The Big 12 is aiming to maintain its positioning as a power conference while expanding its footprint to a key market

DNA says that Rocky Johnson was their dad—and The Rock is their half brother - Sports Illustrated

This is the story of how the children of a WWE Hall of Famer rediscovered family.

Get to know your new Spur: Isaiah Roby - Pounding The Rock

The Spurs claimed the former Thunder off waivers. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Brexten Green, Emporia State football player, dead after cliff-diving accident: ‘Just a devastating loss ' - al.com

The university announced the news Tuesday.

Pac-12 ‘immediately’ begins formal media rights negotiations - CougCenter

An important step? Or one of many deck chairs currently being re-arranged? Only time will tell.

UCLA and USC to the Big Ten? Simply more proof that money wins out

If the schools indeed move to the Big Ten, the move would cement the financial stratification of college athletics.

Yellow Journalism

101-year-old ex-Nazi guard sentenced to five years in prison

"You willingly supported this mass extermination with your activity," the judge said.

Air Travel Is a Disaster Right Now. Here’s Why. - The Atlantic

The U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.

A Clunky, Reusable Mask May Be the Answer to N95 Waste - The New York Times

Experts say the U.S. government has unintentionally encouraged a dependency on imported masks by failing to promote elastomeric respirators, a reusable mask that is domestically produced.

Struggling Communities Hardest Hit by Decline in Local Journalism: For Journalists - Northwestern University

The United States continues to lose newspapers at a rate of two a week, further dividing the nation into wealthier, faster growing communities with access to local news, and struggling areas without, according to a report on the state of local news from the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University.

How to survive the inevitable CD revival | Engadget

Compact Discs are making a comeback, kinda.

Auditory Enlightenment