Texas Linebacker/Athlete Dylan Rogers Commits to Nebraska’s 2023 Class - Huskers’ Second Commit Today

Barrett Ruud sealed the deal on this linebacker from Cypress, TX.

Nebraska snagged its second commit of the day, after receiving one from 4-star WR Omarion Miller, in what appears to be a superb recruiting class for a three win football program.

It sounds like while Ruud sealed the deal; it was actually Nebraska’s running back coach, Bryan Applewhite who actually made the offer.

Rogers is a three-star linebacker and is ranked as the 59th ranked linebacker in the country and the 130th ranked player in the state of Texas.

Rogers had up to 14 offers from schools like Texas, Texas Tech, Missouri, Kansas State and Colorado.

Rogers is the 13th commit in the 2023 class. He is the second linebacker along with Hayden Moore. He joins the huskers with wide receivers Jaidyn Doss, Omarion Miller and Barry Jackson along with defensive linemen Maverick Noonan, and lineman Riley Van Poppel, linebacker offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula, Brock Knutson, and Sam Sledge are on board, along with tight end Benjamin Brahmer, cornerback Dwight Bootle, and quarterback William “Pop” Watson!