4 Star WR Omarion Miller Commits to Nebraska Football - BOOM!

Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph worked his connections in his home state and snagged yet another highly rated receivers prospect in Vivian North Caddo High’s Omarion Miller.

Amongst Power Five schools, Miller had scholarship offers from LSU, Arkansas, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, South Carolina and West Virgina. In fact, this was the second time Joseph received a commitment from Miller. But in late May, Miller decommitted from LSU, setting up his presumed reunion with Joseph.

Miller is currently ranked the 14th best receiver nationally by both 247 and Rivals. Millers commitment moves NU to 30th in the Rivals recuiting rankings and 33rd with 247.

Miller is the 12th commit commit in the 2023 class. He is the third wide receiver, along with Jaidyn Doss and Barry Jackson. He joins the Huskers with defensive linemen Maverick Noonan, and lineman Riley Van Poppel, linebacker Hayden Moore, offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula, Brock Knutson, and Sam Sledge are on board, along with tight end Benjamin Brahmer, cornerback Dwight Bootle, and quarterback William “Pop” Watson!