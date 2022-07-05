Frosted Flakes: Record Setting Home Runs

I hope everyone had a good Fourth of July.

It was my son’s birthday, so we do our best of celebrating him and America.

Last night we went to the Storm Chasers’ game. It was unreal. There were ten home runs in the game, nine of those being hit by the Storm Chasers. They also scored 20 runs and scored in every inning that they played in. It was a great game for Omaha.

Fireworks on and off the field lead to record breaking night at Werner Park | Storm Chasers

The Storm Chasers started the series with a bang, breaking modern franchise record for home runs in single game with nine while setting a season-high in attendance at over 8,500. The game featured two batters with multi-home run nights for just the second time this season.

Then of course there were fireworks.

Now onto your flakes.

Nebraska

Morning Mash: What to do at running back?

Morning Mash looks at Nebraska's running back picture for the short and long-term plus a happy July 4 to all

Most Indispensable Huskers: Caleb Tannor at No. 18

Here's our best attempt at naming 25 Most Indispensable Huskers for the 2022 season as we crawl closer toward kickoff.

They are...

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 38 Ethan Piper | Football | omaha.com

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 38, Ethan Piper.

Elsewhere

WNBA star Brittney Griner makes direct appeal to President Biden for her freedom, asks in letter to 'please don't forget about me'

Brittney Griner, whose trial in Russia began Friday, made a direct appeal to President Biden for her freedom Monday in a letter passed on through her representatives, writing, "I'm terrified I might be here forever."

Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut, slowed by injury, captures 15th Fourth of July hot dog eating contest title by eating 63 franks and buns

Joey "Jaws'' Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 franks and buns, while Miki Sudo returned to win the women's title by eating 40 wieners at the annual event in Coney Island.

USWNT vs. Haiti score: Alex Morgan's first-half brace secures 3-0 win in Concacaf W Championship opener - CBSSports.com

The USWNT kicked off the Concacaf W Championship with a 3-0 win over Haiti

Notre Dame Will Play the Realignment Waiting Game—Because They Can - Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame has long had academic prestige, football and financial success and the autonomy of FBS independence, but will college sports’ instability affect that?