Frosted Flakes: Conference Expansion, Poop Bank, and Raining Anchovies

Happy Fourth of July! I hope you are enjoying a fun day with family or friends.

It has been an eventful week with the Big Ten becoming a coast-to-coast conference and now the Pac 12 joins the Big 12 in nervously watching the conference realignment dominoes fall.

Everyone’s eyes are on Notre Dame for sure. Will they be able to remain independent in the wake of the superconference?

Every time conference realignment heats up, Notre Dame speculation runs rampant. I tend to think that both the Big 10 and SEC will save a seat for the Irish.

Frosted Flakes

Husker baseball coach Will Bolt explains philosophy behind major roster overhaul | Sports | yorknewstimes.com

In the wake of a “disappointing” 23-30 season, “you can’t just stand pat and expect it to just magically change,” the NU coach said.

Barry Jackson commits to Huskers, breaks down decision with Inside Nebraska

Barry Jackson details the reasons why he committed to the Huskers in an exclusive video interview with Inside Nebraska.

First week of July could be a busy one for Nebraska recruiting

Huskers could be quite busy to start July

Sports!

Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?

Riders in the 2022 Tour de France will ride more than 2,100 miles (3,400 km) over the 21 flat and mountainous stages of the race. And they will burn an incredible amount of energy while doing so.

Shatel: The Big Ten expansion is a move on a 100-yard chessboard | Huskers | starherald.com

College football’s future, as laid out in TV executive board rooms, is one super league against another. SEC vs. Big Ten. ESPN vs. Fox Sports.

Zhou Guanyu’s car flips over tire barrier in huge F1 crash

The British Grand Prix was suspended before the end of the first lap after two huge collisions involving multiple drivers on the pit straight resulted in Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo ending up on the wrong side of the tyre barriers at Turn 1.

Big Ten expansion: Top 5 ideal candidates for the next move

Top 5 ideal Big Ten expansion candidates

Savannah Bananas putting on a show that MLB would be smart to watch

How the Savannah Bananas, a college summer league team, are proving that baseball doesn’t have to be boring.

The Bobby Bonilla Retirement Plan: Quit Baseball In 2001, Get Paid Until 2035 | FiveThirtyEight

Bobby Bonilla hasn’t played in a professional baseball game since 2001, yet on July 1 of this year, the New York Mets paid him $1.19 million. And they will ever…

More Noise and Other Disturbances

You Can Now Play 'EmilyBlaster,' a Video Game Inspired by Emily Dickinson's Poetry | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

Players assemble poems by shooting at words in the '80s-style adventure

‘I was crying’: rocker Randy Bachman reunites with stolen guitar 45 years later | Japan | The Guardian

Guess Who member gets back the Gretsch that he used to write American Woman, after fan tracked it down in Tokyo using photos of woodgrain

The Man Who Invented Water Skiing | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

One hundred years ago, Ralph Samuelson successfully skied across the waters of Lake Pepin

The strange underground economy of tree poaching : Planet Money : NPR

A new book dives deep into the fascinating criminal world of tree theft and efforts to combat it.

14 NICU nurses pregnant at the same time at Missouri hospital | Fox News

More than a dozen neonatal nurses at Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are pregnant at the same time. Their due dates range from May to December.

The Weekly Dump

How A Deposit At A "Poop Bank" Could Boost Your Health Later In Life | IFLScience

Invest in your future.

Then There’s This

Kangaroo Escapes Captivity Thanks To The Help Of Another Animal | HuffPost Weird News

The kangaroo’s Louisiana owners could reportedly face charges if they don’t give up the marsupial.

It’s raining anchovies in San Francisco | Live Science

An unusual surge in anchovy populations has led to the fish raining down on San Francisco. Here’s why.