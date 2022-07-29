Five Heart Podcast 288: Scott Frost is No Tom Osborne

Greg, Hoss, Todd, and I are together for another episode of the Five Heart Podcast.

I start out with a rant about you sunsabitches who comment that Scott Frost needs more time because Nebraska has to get off a “coaching carousel” where we continue to hire and fire coaches regularly.

You are completely full of shit.

You are going to tell me you were not for firing Mike Riley after three years because it was clear he was going nowhere?

You could at least be honest about wanting Frost to have more time. Like maybe you believe he’ll develop into a decent coach. I could understand that. At least you’re being honest.

Then there’s the people who say “It took Tom Osborne 20 years to win blah blah blah”.

NO IT FUCKING DIDN’T.

It didn’t take Tom Osborne more than 20 minutes to figure out what the hell he was doing.

We discuss the Nebraska coaches of the past 20 years. Then we discuss what made Tom Osborne the coach he was, including discussions about his assistants.

We dive into more about the new Nebraska offense, and Nebraska’s old offense, and what the differences are.

Someone mentions PJ Fleck’s plastic surgery. And Scott Frost’s grumpy appearance at Big Ten Media Days.

I admire Kevin Warren for his handling of Big Ten media days and what a wonderful bureaucrat he is.