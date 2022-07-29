Friday Flakes: Nebraska’s Trey Palmer Makes Paul Hornung Watch List for Most Versatile Player in College Football

It’s never a bad thing to make a watch list.

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, who transferred from LSU after Mickey Joseph was hired at Nebraska, is now the third Husker player to make a pre-season watch list.

Here’s the statement from the Athletic Department:

Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer has been named to the 2022 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse watch list, which was announced Thursday afternoon. The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Palmer is in his first season at Nebraska after spending the last three years at LSU. He totaled 41 receptions in his career while also returning kicks for the Tigers. Last season, he hauled in 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns, ranking third on the team in touchdown receptions and fourth in catches. He also returned 18 punts for 115 yards and seven kickoffs for 142 yards. In 2020, he averaged 34.4 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown against South Carolina, while catching 10 passes for 108 yards. He was also a member of LSU’s 2019 National Championship team, playing as a true freshman. 2022 Paul Hornung Award Watch List Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh Devon Achane, Texas A&M Rasheen Ali, Marshall Kazmeir Allen, UCLA Amad Anderson, Temple Brian Battie, USF Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan Tank Bigsby, Auburn Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB Jordan Byrd, San Diego State Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte Stefan Cobbs, Boise State Jack Colletto, Oregon State Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo Blake Corum, Michigan Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers Derius Davis, TCU Demario Douglas, Liberty Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama Maquel Haywood, Navy Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane D’Shawn Jamison, Texas Charlie Jones, Purdue Malik Knowles, Kansas State Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas Jo’Quavious Marks, Mississippi State Devin Maddox, Toledo D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana Bryan Massey, SMU Marvin Mims, Oklahoma Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati Taylor Morin, Wake Forest Ryan O’Keefe, UCF Trey Palmer, Nebraska Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State Myles Price, Texas Tech Jayden Reed, Michigan State Nikko Remigio, Fresno State Brenden Rice, Southern California Tyrell Robinson, Army Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois Will Shipley, Clemson Tarheeb Still, Maryland Jaylen Stinson, Duke Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State Titus Swen, Wyoming Milan Tucker, Appalachian State Sean Tyler, Western Michigan Chris Tyree, Notre Dame Jalen Walker, Miami (OH) Luke Wysong, New Mexico

Well Done Notre Dame

Some guys CAN handle Vegas



Feel It. October 8 pic.twitter.com/HdzdAOaCDs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2022

Beckton gives update on Fidone rehab, a couple young Husker TEs climbing

The question isn't who the No. 1 tight end will be. That's Travis Vokolek. But the competition is on to be next in line in Sean Beckton's room, with Nebraska's first fall camp practice beginning on Wednesday.

Husker Mash: Finding the top dog in deep RB competition, words from Wilhelm, Huskers on "Better Call Saul"

Without giving away the goods, Bryan Applewhite more or less said last week he has a rough idea of how his running back rotation could work out, but he's been surprised before and is willing to be again.

Big Ten Quotebook: Coaches bullish on adding USC, UCLA to conference

In case you have been living under a rock, the Big Ten announced a few weeks ago it had accepted Pac-12 standard bearers USC and UCLA as new members beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

Nebraska Volleyball Position Breakdown: Outside Hitter - On3

Nebraska volleyball’s season is quickly approaching. Let’s take a look at the Huskers’ position groups before the players report for fall practice on Aug. 8.

We begin our series with Nebraska’s outside hitters, a young group that has a lot of experience and will bring lots of competition.

Steven Sipple: Nelson’s passion for program and for Frost help illustrate why he’s become 'face of the program' from a player standpoint - On3

Adrian Martinez clearly was the face of Nebraska’s football program last season — certainly from a player standpoint.

He now plays quarterback for Kansas State.

The new face for Nebraska?

You’ll encounter little pushback if you suggest it’s Garrett Nelson.

Arizona Cardinals remove 'independent study' clause from quarterback Kyler Murray's contract

The Arizona Cardinals have removed the controversial "independent study" clause from quarterback Kyler Murray's $230 million contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies for nearly 11 hours before U.S. House Oversight Committee

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified for nearly 11 hours during a private deposition Thursday with members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform regarding his franchise's workplace culture.

Orioles fly ball bounces off Rays rookie's head, turns into inside-the-park HR

In the eighth inning with Baltimore leading 1-0, Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini hit what should have been a routine fly ball for Rays right fielder Josh Lowe for the second out of the inning. We say "should have," but instead, well, it's probably better if you just see what happened:

Experts say U.S.’s ‘substantial proposal’ may not be enough to bring Brittney Griner home

On Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the U.S. had offered Russia a “substantial proposal” aimed at securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Report: DK Metcalf agrees to 3-year, $72 million extension with rebuilding Seahawks

The Pro Bowl wide receiver is signing a three-year, $72 million contract extension with $58.2 million guaranteed and a position-record $30 million signing bonus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Review: The Dundee Dell is back for a new generation of locals - Sarah Baker Hansen

One of the toughest things a restaurant owner can take on is the reinvention of a classic. The Dundee Dell, which is nearing a century of history in midtown Omaha, is certainly that kind of an icon.

Free Speech Win: Andrew Schulz's 'Infamous' Earns 3X His Investment - Hollywood in Toto

Andrew Schulz is an open book to his fans, so he shared some big news about his Infamous special's profits with them this week.

The best death scenes in movies, TV, books, theater, songs, and more.

The most tearjerking, hilarious, satisfying, and shocking death scenes in 2,500 years of culture.

Downed trees, deep ravines among obstacles for hike-bike trail linking Omaha and Lincoln | Nebraska Examiner

Some eyebrows shot up this spring in the Nebraska Legislature when lawmakers approved $8.3 million to complete eight miles of crushed-limestone, bike-hike trail to link recreation trails coming from Omaha and Lincoln.

That’s $1 million per mile, one senator said, which is what it used to cost to build a mile of paved highway.

